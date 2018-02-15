Paylocity : Louisiana Released Revised Withholding Tables Under an Emergency Rule Making Process

Louisiana Department of Revenue has adopted updated Income Tax Withholding Tables through an Emergency Rule. An emergency rule is a temporary, emergency adoption of a rule. This Emergency Rule shall be effective February 16, 2018, and shall remain in effect until the expiration of the maximum period allowed under the Administrative Procedure Act or the adoption of the final Rule, whichever comes first.

Employers should begin using the 2018 Withholding Tables as soon as possible, but no later than February 16, 2018. For more information, visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov/LawsAndPolicies/LAC



