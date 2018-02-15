Log in
Paylocity : Louisiana Released Revised Withholding Tables Under an Emergency Rule Making Process

02/15/2018 | 11:36pm CET

Louisiana Department of Revenue has adopted updated Income Tax Withholding Tables through an Emergency Rule. An emergency rule is a temporary, emergency adoption of a rule. This Emergency Rule shall be effective February 16, 2018, and shall remain in effect until the expiration of the maximum period allowed under the Administrative Procedure Act or the adoption of the final Rule, whichever comes first.

Employers should begin using the 2018 Withholding Tables as soon as possible, but no later than February 16, 2018. For more information, visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov/LawsAndPolicies/LAC

Thank you for choosing Paylocity as your Payroll Tax partner. Should you have any questions please contact your Paylocity Account Manager.

This information is provided as a courtesy, may change and is not intended as legal or tax guidance. Employers with questions or concerns outside the scope of a Payroll Service Provider are encouraged to seek the advice of a qualified CPA, Tax Attorney or Advisor.

Paylocity Holding Corp. published this content on 15 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2018 22:35:06 UTC.

