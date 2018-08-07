Paylocity : Moves into New Meridian Office

Paylocity was excited to host the grand opening for our new office in Meridian, ID on July 19! With 200 of our existing employees moving from the Boise office to the new space, and plans for expanding our team, we couldn't be more thrilled to move into our new home. Here are a few highlights from the grand opening and a glimpse into the beautiful new building:

Grand Opening

The grand opening featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, remarks from Paylocity leaders, and of course, a fun day for employees to explore their new space!

New Building, New Opportunities

Paylocity occupies 62,000 sq. ft. of the new five-story building located just off Ten Mile Road in Meridian. Over the next few years, we plan to fill the third, fourth, and fifth floors.

Each conference room in the Meridian office is named after a local area or feature, including Table Rock, Elk River, and Sun Valley. Local artists also created pieces for the office that showcase elements of Treasure Valley culture.

The building was designed to have a combination of individual spaces as well as spaces that encourage small group collaboration and large gatherings.

We Love Our Paylocity Team!

We plan on growing our client services, implementation, and national sales support teams by adding nearly 250 jobs in Meridian over the next 18 to 36 months. Named one of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work in both 2017 and 2018, Paylocity has a total workforce of about 2,400 people across all of its offices.

Are you interested in joining the Paylocity team? Check out our current job opportunities here.