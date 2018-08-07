Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Paylocity Holding Corp    PCTY

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP (PCTY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/07 08:13:08 pm
64.36 USD   +0.09%
07:56pPAYLOCITY : Moves into New Meridian Office
PU
07:56pARIZONA : Additional Guidance on Paid Sick Leave
PU
08/06PAYLOCITY : New Jersey Revises Withholding Tables
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Paylocity : Moves into New Meridian Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 07:56pm CEST

Paylocity was excited to host the grand opening for our new office in Meridian, ID on July 19! With 200 of our existing employees moving from the Boise office to the new space, and plans for expanding our team, we couldn't be more thrilled to move into our new home. Here are a few highlights from the grand opening and a glimpse into the beautiful new building:

Grand Opening

The grand opening featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, remarks from Paylocity leaders, and of course, a fun day for employees to explore their new space!

[Attachment][Attachment][Attachment][Attachment]

New Building, New Opportunities

Paylocity occupies 62,000 sq. ft. of the new five-story building located just off Ten Mile Road in Meridian. Over the next few years, we plan to fill the third, fourth, and fifth floors.

[Attachment][Attachment]

Each conference room in the Meridian office is named after a local area or feature, including Table Rock, Elk River, and Sun Valley. Local artists also created pieces for the office that showcase elements of Treasure Valley culture.

[Attachment][Attachment][Attachment]

The building was designed to have a combination of individual spaces as well as spaces that encourage small group collaboration and large gatherings.

[Attachment][Attachment][Attachment]

We Love Our Paylocity Team!

We plan on growing our client services, implementation, and national sales support teams by adding nearly 250 jobs in Meridian over the next 18 to 36 months. Named one of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work in both 2017 and 2018, Paylocity has a total workforce of about 2,400 people across all of its offices.

[Attachment]

Are you interested in joining the Paylocity team? Check out our current job opportunities here.

Disclaimer

Paylocity Holding Corp. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 17:55:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP
07:56pPAYLOCITY : Moves into New Meridian Office
PU
07:56pARIZONA : Additional Guidance on Paid Sick Leave
PU
08/06PAYLOCITY : New Jersey Revises Withholding Tables
PU
07/23PAYLOCITY : Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2..
AQ
07/21PAYLOCITY : moves into new Meridian space
AQ
07/11PAYLOCITY : Massachusetts Legislative Update
PU
07/03PAYLOCITY : Launches Integration Marketplace
AQ
07/02Paylocity Launches Integration Marketplace
GL
06/27PAYLOCITY : New York Clarifies Details of the Recent 2018-19 Budget Bill
PU
06/26PAYLOCITY : SHRM 2018 Recap
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/06Paylocity's (PCTY) CEO Steve Beauchamp on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
05/03Paylocity beats by $0.24, beats on revenue 
05/02Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
04/26Ceridian +30% in first day of trading 
04/23RBC downgrades Paylocity on increasing competition 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 374 M
EBIT 2018 53,3 M
Net income 2018 39,1 M
Finance 2018 124 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 86,73
P/E ratio 2019 110,86
EV / Sales 2018 8,72x
EV / Sales 2019 7,05x
Capitalization 3 386 M
Chart PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP
Duration : Period :
Paylocity Holding Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 60,9 $
Spread / Average Target -5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven R. Beauchamp Chief Executive Officer
Michael R. Haske Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Steven I. Sarowitz Chairman
Toby J. Williams Chief Financial Officer
Jeff T. Diehl Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP36.34%3 386
MICROSOFT CORPORATION26.41%830 784
RED HAT18.95%25 340
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC65.97%17 680
CITRIX SYSTEMS24.93%15 074
SPLUNK INC24.19%14 918
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.