PayPal Holdings : DEADLINE MONDAY: The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of PayPal Holdings, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 5, 2018 (PYPL)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2018 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) who purchased shares between February 14, 2017 and December 1, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) TIO's data security program was inadequate to safeguard the personally identifiable information of its users; (2) the vulnerabilities threatened continued operation of TIO's platform; (3) PayPal's revenues derived from its TIO services were thus unsustainable; (4) consequently, PayPal had overstated the benefits of the TIO Acquisition; and (5) as a result, PayPal's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On November 10, 2017, PayPal suspended its TIO services, pending a security review, stating that it had discovered security vulnerabilities on the TIO platform and that the TIO data security program did not meet PayPal's standards. Then on December 1, 2017, PayPal disclosed that personal information for roughly 1.6 million TIO users had potentially been compromised as a result of the previously announced security vulnerabilities.

Shareholders have until February 5, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sb/paypal-holdings-inc?wire=1.

