PayPal Holdings    PYPL

PAYPAL HOLDINGS (PYPL)
PayPal Holdings : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of PayPal Holdings, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 5, 2018 - PYPL

01/26/2018 | 08:12pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of PayPal Holdings, Inc. ("PayPal") (NASDAQ: PYPL) between February 14, 2017 and December 1, 2017. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/plsra-c/paypal-holdings-inc-2?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TIO's data security program was inadequate to safeguard the personally identifiable information of its users; (2) the vulnerabilities threatened continued operation of TIO's platform; (3) PayPal's revenues derived from its TIO services were thus unsustainable; (4) consequently, PayPal had overstated the benefits of the TIO Acquisition; and (5) as a result, PayPal's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On November 10, 2017, PayPal suspended its TIO services, pending a security review, stating that it had discovered security vulnerabilities on the TIO platform and that the TIO data security program did not meet PayPal's standards. Then, on December 1, 2017, PayPal disclosed that personal information for roughly 1.6 million TIO users had potentially been compromised as a result of the previously announced security vulnerabilities.

If you suffered a loss in PayPal, you have until February 5, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© Accesswire 2018
