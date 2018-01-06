Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PayPal Holdings    PYPL

PAYPAL HOLDINGS (PYPL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

PayPal Holdings : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - PYPL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2018 | 06:03pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PayPal Holdings, Inc. (''PayPal'' or the ''Company'') (NASDAQ: PYPL) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 17-cv-06956, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired common shares of PayPal between February 14, 2017 and December 1, 2017, both dates inclusive (the ''Class Period''). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the ''Exchange Act'') and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

If you are a shareholder who purchased PayPal securities between February 14, 2017, and December 1, 2017, both dates inclusive, you have until February 5, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and amount of shares purchased.

[Click here to join this class action]

PayPal operates as a technology platform company that provides online payment systems through a variety of services on behalf of consumers and merchants. On February 14, 2017, PayPal announced an agreement to purchase TIO Networks Corp. (''TIO'') for $233 million (the ''TIO Acquisition''). TIO is a bill-pay management company that processed roughly $7 billion in bill payments on behalf of 14 million customers in 2016. On July 18, 2017, PayPal announced the completion of the TIO Acquisition.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TIO's data security program was inadequate to safeguard the personally identifiable information of its users; (ii) the foregoing vulnerabilities threatened continued operation of TIO's platform; (iii) PayPal's revenues derived from its TIO services were thus unsustainable; (iv) consequently, PayPal had overstated the benefits of the TIO Acquisition; and (v) as a result, PayPal's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 10, 2017, PayPal suspended its TIO services, pending a security review, stating that it had discovered security vulnerabilities on the TIO platform and that the TIO data security program did not meet PayPal's standards.

On December 1, 2017, post-market, PayPal disclosed that personally identifiable information - including names, addresses, bank-account details, and Social Security numbers - for roughly 1.6 million TIO users had potentially been compromised as a result of the previously announced security vulnerabilities.

On this news, PayPal's share price fell $4.33, or 5.75%, to close at $70.97 on December 4, 2017, the following trading day.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PAYPAL HOLDINGS
06:03p PAYPAL HOLDINGS : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their I..
01/05 PAYPAL : Former manager accused of stealing from Wellington saddle retailer
01/04 PYPL The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Invo..
01/03 Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of PayPal Holdings, Inc. of a Clas..
01/03 PAYPAL Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceedin..
01/02 THE KLEIN LAW FIRM : Announces a Class Action Has Been Filed on Behalf of PayPal..
01/02 PAYPAL : sets the pace for the payments industry in 2018
2017 Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Pa..
2017 PYPL The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Commencement of a C..
2017 PAYPAL HOLDINGS : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their ..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/04 The Government's War On Money
2017 PayPal Valuation Stretched But Still Not At Peak
2017 Cryptocurrency's Recent Problems Show Why PayPal Is Not Only Here To Stay, Bu..
2017 PAYPAL : DCF Valuation Update
2017 BMO a fan of PayPal/Synchrony deal, lifts PT
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 12 976 M
EBIT 2017 2 718 M
Net income 2017 1 703 M
Finance 2017 4 796 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 53,10
P/E ratio 2018 45,12
EV / Sales 2017 6,74x
EV / Sales 2018 5,52x
Capitalization 92 223 M
Chart PAYPAL HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
PayPal Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | PYPL | US70450Y1038 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PAYPAL HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 47
Average target price 81,0 $
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel H. Schulman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Donahoe Chairman
William J. Ready Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John D. Rainey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sri Shivananda Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PAYPAL HOLDINGS6.90%92 223
VISA1.81%263 060
MASTERCARD5.07%164 950
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC2.98%13 715
MIMECAST LTD10.08%1 678
XIAMEN MEIYA PICO INFORMATION CO LTD--.--%1 583
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.