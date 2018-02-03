PayPal Holdings : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Log in
02/03/2018 | 03:11am CET

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against PayPal Holdings, Inc. ("PayPal" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PYPL) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/SCHALL.jpg

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 14, 2017 through December 1, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 5, 2018, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss during the Class Period, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the complaint, the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the data security program of TIO Networks Corp., which PayPal had acquired by July 2017, was inadequate to safeguard the personally identifiable information of its users; (2) the foregoing vulnerabilities threatened continued operation of TIO's platform; (3) PayPal revenue derived from its TIO services were therefore unsustainable; (4) as a result, PayPal had overstated the benefits of the TIO acquisition; and (5) consequently, PayPal's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the truth was revealed to the investing public, shares dropped causing shareholders harm.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world, and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
Schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
