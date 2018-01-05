PBF Logistics LP : to Attend UBS MLP One-on-One Conference

Log in
01/05/2018 | 01:01pm CET

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) announced today that the partnership's management will be participating in meetings with institutional investors at the UBS MLP One-on-One Conference to be held in Park City, Utah, from January 8 to January 10, 2018.

PBF Logistics Logo (PRNewsfoto/PBF Logistics LP)

The company's meeting materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the PBF Logistics LP website at www.pbflogistics.com.

PBF Logistics LP
PBF Logistics LP, headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-logistics-to-attend-ubs-mlp-one-on-one-conference-300576412.html

SOURCE PBF Logistics LP


© PRNewswire 2018
