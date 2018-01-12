Log in
PBF Logistics LP : to Release Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Results

01/12/2018 | 11:21pm CET

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the fourth quarter 2017 on Thursday, February 15, 2018. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding fourth quarter results and other business matters on Thursday, February 15, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

PBF Logistics Logo (PRNewsfoto/PBF Logistics LP)

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Logistics' website, http://www.pbflogistics.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (866) 342-8591 or (203) 518-9822, conference ID: PBFXQ417. The audio replay will be available two hours after the end of the call through March 1, 2018, by dialing (800) 283-7928 or (402) 220-0866.

About PBF Logistics LP
PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pbf-logistics-to-release-fourth-quarter-2017-earnings-results-300582224.html

SOURCE PBF Logistics LP


© PRNewswire 2018
