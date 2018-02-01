Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

PC Connection : CNXN) to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results—2017

02/01/2018 | 10:17pm CET

Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading technology solutions provider to business, government, and education markets, will release its fourth quarter and annual 2017 operating results after close of market on Thursday, February 15, 2018. At 4:30 p.m. ET on that date, management will review these results during their quarterly conference call. To access the conference call, please dial 877-776-4016 (US) or 973-638-3231 (International). The conference call will be available to the general public on a live webcast—in listen-only mode—on the company’s website at http://ir.pcconnection.com. To access the replay of the call, please dial 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 and enter the access code 5395028.

About Connection

Connection (www.connection.com; NASDAQ: CNXN), is the combined corporate brand name for PC Connection, Inc., a Fortune 1000 company, along with its subsidiaries: PC Connection Sales, GovConnection, and MoreDirect, reflecting the Company’s mission to connect people with technology that enhances growth, elevates productivity, and empowers innovation. Headquartered in Merrimack, NH with offices throughout the United States, the Company continues to deliver custom-configured computer systems overnight from our ISO 9001:2008 certified technical configuration lab at our distribution center in Wilmington, OH. In addition, the Company has over 2,500 technical certifications to ensure that we can solve the most complex issues of our customers. Connection also services international customers through its GlobalServe subsidiary, a global IT procurement and service management company. Investors and media can find more information about Connection at http://ir.connection.com.

Connection – Business Solutions (800-800-5555), (the original business of PC Connection,) operating through our PC Connection Sales Corp. subsidiary, is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services serving primarily the small- and medium-sized business sector. It offers more than 300,000 brand-name products through its staff of technically trained sales account managers, publications, and its website at www.connection.com.

Connection – Public Sector Solutions (800-800-0019), our GovConnection, Inc. subsidiary, is a rapid-response provider of IT products and services to federal, state, and local government agencies and educational institutions through specialized account managers, publications, and online at www.connection.com/publicsector.

Connection – Enterprise Solutions (561-237-3300), www.connection.com/enterprise, our MoreDirect, Inc. subsidiary, provides corporate technology buyers with best-in-class IT solutions, in-depth IT supply-chain expertise, and access to over 300,000 products and 1,600 vendors through TRAXX™, a proprietary cloud-based eProcurement system. The team’s engineers, software licensing specialists, and project managers help reduce the cost and complexity of buying hardware, software, and services throughout the entire IT lifecycle.

cnxn-g

###


© Business Wire 2018
