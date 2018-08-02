Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PC Connection, Inc.    CNXN

PC CONNECTION, INC. (CNXN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/02 09:20:29 pm
34.455 USD   +1.37%
07/19PC CONNECTION : CNXN) to Release Second Quarter Results—2018
BU
06/11PC CONNECTION : Marlow Historical Society to open new museum space t..
AQ
05/03PC CONNECTION : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PC Connection, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 08:49pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2018 / PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXN) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 2, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-742E1439FFD69.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PC CONNECTION, INC.
08:49pPC CONNECTION, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/19PC CONNECTION : CNXN) to Release Second Quarter Results—2018
BU
06/11PC CONNECTION : Marlow Historical Society to open new museum space to the public..
AQ
06/01PC CONNECTION INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Mat..
AQ
05/09PC CONNECTION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (for..
AQ
05/03PC CONNECTION : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/03PC CONNECTION INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
05/03PC CONNECTION : Connection (CNXN) Reports Record First Quarter Results; EPS and ..
BU
04/20PC CONNECTION : CNXN) to Release First Quarter Results—2018
BU
03/29PC CONNECTION INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stateme..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/03PC Connection's (CNXN) CEO Tim McGrath on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
05/03PC Connection beats by $0.06, misses on revenue 
03/29Sarno joins PC Connection as chief financial officer 
02/15PC Connection's (CNXN) CEO Timothy McGrath on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call.. 
02/15PC Connection beats by $0.01, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 747 M
EBIT 2018 90,2 M
Net income 2018 65,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 13,99
P/E ratio 2019 12,78
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,33x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,31x
Capitalization 903 M
Chart PC CONNECTION, INC.
Duration : Period :
PC Connection, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PC CONNECTION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 35,2 $
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. McGrath President & Chief Executive Officer
Patricia J. Gallup Chairman & Chief Administrative Officer
Stephen P. Sarno Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
David Hall Director
Joseph A. Baute Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PC CONNECTION, INC.29.68%903
HP INC9.85%37 171
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE7.59%23 376
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC26.84%15 105
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL32.58%7 626
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORP-34.68%7 012
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.