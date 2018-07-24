PC Tel : PCTEL Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq:PCTI), a leader in Performance Critical
TELecom solutions, announced today the declaration of its regular
quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share on its common stock. This
dividend will be payable on August 15, 2018 to shareholders of record at
the close of business on August 8, 2018.
The Company believes its 2018 dividend payments will be a return of
capital for U.S. income tax purposes. See IRS Form 8937 posted on the
Company’s website at http://investor.pctel.com/stock-information/dividends-IRSforms.
About PCTEL
PCTEL, Inc. provides Performance Critical TELecom
technology solutions. We are a leading global supplier of antennas and
wireless network testing solutions. Our precision
antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access
points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and
devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). We offer in-house
design, testing, radio integration, and manufacturing capabilities for
our customers. PCTEL’s test
and measurement tools improve the performance of wireless networks
globally, with a focus on LTE, public safety, and emerging 5G
technologies. Network operators, neutral hosts, and equipment
manufacturers rely on our scanning receivers and testing solutions to
analyze, design, and optimize their networks.
For more information, please visit our website at http://www.pctel.com/.
