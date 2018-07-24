Log in
PC TEL INC (PCTI)
PC Tel : PCTEL Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

07/24/2018

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq:PCTI), a leader in Performance Critical TELecom solutions, announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share on its common stock. This dividend will be payable on August 15, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 8, 2018.

The Company believes its 2018 dividend payments will be a return of capital for U.S. income tax purposes. See IRS Form 8937 posted on the Company’s website at http://investor.pctel.com/stock-information/dividends-IRSforms.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc. provides Performance Critical TELecom technology solutions. We are a leading global supplier of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. Our precision antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). We offer in-house design, testing, radio integration, and manufacturing capabilities for our customers. PCTEL’s test and measurement tools improve the performance of wireless networks globally, with a focus on LTE, public safety, and emerging 5G technologies. Network operators, neutral hosts, and equipment manufacturers rely on our scanning receivers and testing solutions to analyze, design, and optimize their networks.

For more information, please visit our website at http://www.pctel.com/.


© Business Wire 2018
Latest news on PC TEL INC
02:51pPC TEL : PCTEL Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/13PC TEL : PCTEL Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
BU
07/12PC TEL : PCTEL Announces CBRS, Wi-Fi Omnidirectional Antennas
BU
07/10PCTEL&RSQUO;S QUALITY MANAGEMENT SYS : 2015 Certification
BU
06/12PC TEL : PCTEL Announces LTE-LAA Testing on IBflex® Scanning Receivers
BU
06/06PC TEL INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/22PC TEL : PCTEL Announces Multi-GNSS L1/L2/L5 Antennas for Precision Navigation
BU
05/10PC TEL INC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
05/10PC TEL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
05/09PC TEL : PCTEL Reports $21.7 Million in First Quarter Revenue
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/2945 Top Technology Dividend WallStars By Yield And Gains In May 
05/25PCTEL (PCTI) Presents At 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference - Slide.. 
05/12PCTEL's (PCTI) CEO David Neumann on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
05/09PCTEL EPS in-line, beats on revenue 
04/27PCTEL declares $0.055 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 98,1 M
EBIT 2018 5,76 M
Net income 2018 1,09 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 95,54
P/E ratio 2019 49,68
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,08x
Capitalization 113 M
Chart PC TEL INC
Duration : Period :
PC Tel Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PC TEL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,75 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Neumann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven D. Levy Independent Non-Executive Chairman
John W. Schoen Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Sumeet Paul Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Giacomo Marini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PC TEL INC-15.74%113
THALES26.67%28 186
GARMIN7.22%12 786
CHINA SPACESAT CO., LTD.-25.62%3 260
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICNS GRP INCORP CO--.--%3 018
U-BLOX HOLDING AG3.86%1 420
