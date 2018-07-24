PC Tel : PCTEL Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq:PCTI), a leader in Performance Critical TELecom solutions, announced today the declaration of its regular quarterly dividend of $0.055 per share on its common stock. This dividend will be payable on August 15, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 8, 2018.

The Company believes its 2018 dividend payments will be a return of capital for U.S. income tax purposes. See IRS Form 8937 posted on the Company’s website at http://investor.pctel.com/stock-information/dividends-IRSforms.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc. provides Performance Critical TELecom technology solutions. We are a leading global supplier of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. Our precision antennas are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). We offer in-house design, testing, radio integration, and manufacturing capabilities for our customers. PCTEL’s test and measurement tools improve the performance of wireless networks globally, with a focus on LTE, public safety, and emerging 5G technologies. Network operators, neutral hosts, and equipment manufacturers rely on our scanning receivers and testing solutions to analyze, design, and optimize their networks.

