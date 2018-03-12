Log in
PCM INC
PCM : Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year

03/12/2018

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI), a leading technology solutions provider, today announced that it has been named the 2017 Americas Partner of the Year at the Adobe Worldwide Sales Conference.

“This is the first time that PCM has won this award and is truly a great accomplishment for the hardest working team in the channel! These awards do not get handed out lightly,” said Alex Duffus, Adobe Sr. Channel Account Manager.

“We are honored to be named Adobe Americas Partner of the Year. PCM has a very long and deep relationship with Adobe. This award is a testament to our team’s hard work and focus to provide solutions both on premise and cloud based, depending on their business objectives. As an Authorized Adobe Platinum Reseller, PCM has the ability to evaluate and deliver a variety of different Adobe licensing solutions tailored to any organization’s size, needs and purchasing strategy,” said Jay Miley, President of PCM, Inc.

About PCM

PCM, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware, software and services to small, medium and enterprise businesses, state, local and federal governments and educational institutions across the United States, Canada and the UK. We generated net sales of $2.2 billion in the year ended December 31, 2017. For more information, please visit investor.pcm.com or call (310) 354-5600.


© Business Wire 2018
Latest news on PCM INC
02:06pPCM : Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year
BU
03/09PCM, INC. : Announces Participation in the 30th Annual Roth Capital Conference
BU
03/08PCM : reports 4Q loss
AQ
03/07PCM, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
03/07PCM : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results
BU
03/02PCM INC : annual earnings release
02/23PCM : to Release Q4 2017 Results March 7, 2018
BU
01/24PCM : Acquires Epoch Universal, a Technology Leader in Collaboration Solutions
BU
01/04PCM : UK Acquires Provista UK
BU
2017PCM : to Present at LD Micro 10th Annual Main Event on December 6
BU
More news
03/08Midday Gainers / Losers (3/8/2018) 
03/08PCM spikes after earnings 
03/08PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (03/08/2018) 
03/07PCM's (PCMI) CEO Frank Khulusi on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
03/07PCM EPS of $0.17 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 284 M
EBIT 2018 34,3 M
Net income 2018 16,6 M
Debt 2018 13,4 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 8,01
P/E ratio 2019 5,57
EV / Sales 2018 0,06x
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
Capitalization 126 M
Technical analysis trends PCM INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,9 $
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank F. Khulusi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Jay Miley President
Simon M. Abuyounes Executive VP-IT, Operations & Commercial Sales
Brandon H. LaVerne CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Thomas A. Maloof Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PCM INC8.08%126
BEST BUY COMPANY7.81%21 580
CECONOMY-20.15%4 045
TECH DATA CORP-11.81%3 433
AARON'S, INC.20.35%3 394
DIXONS CARPHONE-5.38%3 020
