PCM : Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI), a leading technology solutions provider, today announced that it has been named the 2017 Americas Partner of the Year at the Adobe Worldwide Sales Conference.

“This is the first time that PCM has won this award and is truly a great accomplishment for the hardest working team in the channel! These awards do not get handed out lightly,” said Alex Duffus, Adobe Sr. Channel Account Manager.

“We are honored to be named Adobe Americas Partner of the Year. PCM has a very long and deep relationship with Adobe. This award is a testament to our team’s hard work and focus to provide solutions both on premise and cloud based, depending on their business objectives. As an Authorized Adobe Platinum Reseller, PCM has the ability to evaluate and deliver a variety of different Adobe licensing solutions tailored to any organization’s size, needs and purchasing strategy,” said Jay Miley, President of PCM, Inc.

About PCM

PCM, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware, software and services to small, medium and enterprise businesses, state, local and federal governments and educational institutions across the United States, Canada and the UK. We generated net sales of $2.2 billion in the year ended December 31, 2017. For more information, please visit investor.pcm.com or call (310) 354-5600.

