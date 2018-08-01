Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  PDG Realty    PDGR3   BRPDGRACNOR8

PDG REALTY (PDGR3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PDG Realty : Notice to the market - Acquisition / Sale of Ownership Interest (article 12 of CVM Instruction 358)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 12:43am CEST

FREE TRANSLATION (This is a free translation of the Notice to the Market disclosed by PDG Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on June 29, 2018, and is being distributed for informational purposes only.)

PDG Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações - Under Court-supervised Reorganization

Publicly-Held Corporation

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ): No. 02.950.811/0001-89

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.158.954 | CVM Code 20478

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

The PDG Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações - Under Court-supervised

Reorganization (BM&FBOVESPA: PDGR3), a publicly held company, under the CNPJ/MF number 02.950.811/0001-89 ("Company"), located at Avenida Doutor Cardoso de Melo, 1,955,

6 th floor, Vila Olímpia, city of São Paulo, São Paulo, Zip Code 04548-005. The Company is registered as a public company under the category "A", in accordance to the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM", or the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Comission) and the

CVM Code 20478.

Pursuant to Article 12 Instruction 358 of CVM, dated January 3, 2002, as amended, PDG Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações - Under Court-supervised Reorganization, announces to its shareholders and the market in general that: The Company received a letter from NM Rothschild & Sons (Brasil) Ltda (NM Rothschild), informing that decreased its aggregated shares position, accounting for its subsidiaries, amounted to 7,623,192 (seven million, six hundred and twenty-three, one hundred and ninety-two) common shares, representing 9.4% of the total number of the Company´s common shares outstanding.

Furthermore, we would like to inform that NM Rothschild doesn't hold any other securities convertible into shares of the Company.

NM Rothschild further states that these common shares are held only for investment purposes and not to alter the Company's ownership breakdown or management structure.

The Appendix I contains a copy of the letter received.

São Paulo, July 31, 2018.

Vladimir Kundert Ranevsky

CEO, CFO and Investor Relations Director of PDG Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações -

Under Court-supervised Reorganization

Disclaimer

PDG Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 22:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PDG REALTY
12:43aPDG REALTY : Notice to the market - Acquisition / Sale of Ownership Interest (ar..
PU
06/29PDG REALTY : Notice to the Market - Declaration of Acquisition of Significant Eq..
PU
06/15PDG REALTY : Notice to the Shareholders - Confirmation of Capital Increase
PU
05/18PDG REALTY : Notice to the Shareholders - Expiration of the term for the exercis..
PU
05/02PDG REALTY : Invite - 1Q18 Conference Call
PU
04/05PDG REALTY : Notice to the Market - PDGR11 Warrants
PU
02/07PDG REALTY : Invite - 4Q17 Conference Call
PU
02/02PDG REALTY : Material Fact - Capital Increase
PU
2017PDG REALTY EMPREEND E PARTICIPACOES : Notice to the Market*
PU
2017PDG REALTY EMPREEND E PARTICIPACOES : 3Q17 Release
PU
More news
Chart PDG REALTY
Duration : Period :
PDG Realty Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PDG REALTY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Vladimir Kundert Ranevsky Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Pedro Bulhões Carvalho da Fonseca Independent Chairman
Wladimir Rodney Palermo Independent Director
Olinto Antonio Schmitt Sant'ana Independent Director
Peter Kim Woo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PDG REALTY-62.11%18
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%37 609
VONOVIA0.80%25 426
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 295
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN14.65%17 646
VINGROUP JSC--.--%14 637
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.