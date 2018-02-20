PDL BioPharma : Terminates Interest in Pursuing Acquisition of Neos

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDLI) today officially announced it will no longer pursue its proposed acquisition of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS). While PDL's last public disclosure announced its proposal expired on November 8, 2017, PDL has maintained its interest until recently making the decision to not make any further proposals.

John P. McLaughlin, chief executive officer of PDL, stated, 'While we believe we have provided a compelling opportunity for Neos' shareholders, we were unable to agree on terms that were in the best interest of our shareholders. We continue to pursue other opportunities and be disciplined in the process.'

About PDL BioPharma, Inc.

PDL seeks to provide a significant return for its shareholders by acquiring and managing a portfolio of companies, products, royalty agreements and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. In 2012, PDL began providing alternative sources of capital through royalty monetizations and debt facilities, and in 2016, began acquiring commercial-stage products and launching specialized companies dedicated to the commercialization of these products. To date, PDL has consummated 17 such transactions, of which nine are active and outstanding. PDL has one debt transaction outstanding, representing deployed and committed capital of $20.0 million: CareView; one hybrid royalty/debt transaction outstanding, representing deployed and committed capital of $44.0 million: Wellstat Diagnostics; and five royalty transactions outstanding, representing deployed and committed capital of $396.1 million and $397.1 million, respectively: KYBELLA®, AcelRx, University of Michigan, Viscogliosi Brothers and Depomed. PDL's equity and loan investments in Noden represent deployed and committed capital of $179.0 million and $202.0 million, respectively, and its converted equity and loan investment in LENSAR represents deployed capital of $40 million.

