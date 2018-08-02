Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PDL Community Bancorp    PDLB

PDL COMMUNITY BANCORP (PDLB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PDL Community Bancorp Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 12:06am CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB), parent of Ponce Bank, today announced that it will hold a special meeting of stockholders on October 30, 2018 to consider and vote upon a proposal to approve the PDL Community Bancorp 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan.  Shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 14, 2018 will be entitled to vote at the special meeting. 

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is the holding company for Ponce Bank. The Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. The Bank also invests in securities, which have historically consisted of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or -owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. The Bank offers a variety of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, money market and certificates of deposit. For further information, visit www.poncebank.net

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Contact:

Frank Perez
[email protected]
718-931-9000


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PDL COMMUNITY BANCORP
12:06aPDL Community Bancorp Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders
GL
08/01PDL COMMUNITY BANCORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
06/28PDL COMMUNITY BANCORP : added to membership of the Russell 3000 Index and Russel..
AQ
06/27PDL COMMUNITY BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
06/27PDL Community Bancorp added to membership of the Russell 3000® Index and Russ..
GL
05/16PDL COMMUNITY BANCORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
05/14PDL COMMUNITY BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
05/09PDL COMMUNITY BANCORP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09PDL COMMUNITY BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
05/09PDL Community Bancorp Announces 2018 First Quarter Results
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/09PDL Community EPS in-line, beats on net interest income 
04/02PDL Community reports Q4 results 
2017PDL Community reports Q3 results 
2017Stocks to watch next week 
Chart PDL COMMUNITY BANCORP
Duration : Period :
PDL Community Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PDL COMMUNITY BANCORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 17,0 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos P. Naudon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Tsavaris Chairman
Frank Perez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Elizabeth Macias Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
James C. Demetriou Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PDL COMMUNITY BANCORP0.00%282
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD16.27%49 993
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%38 480
FIRSTRAND LIMITED2.26%28 918
ABSA GROUP LTD-9.57%10 835
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.55%8 114
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.