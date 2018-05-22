Peach Property Group AG: Acquisition of 1,066 apartments in Baden...

Peach Property Group, an investor specialising in the management of residential property in Germany, is further expanding its real estate portfolio. The purchase agreement for the acquisition of 1,066 residential units in Heidenheim an der Brenz, Baden-Württemberg, has been notarised. As a result, the Group's total residential units increased by 15 percent to more than 8,000 units. The rentable residential space has increased from 445,000 square meters to 518,000 square meters. It has been agreed not to disclose the purchaser or the purchase price; the transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018.

The new residential portfolio, which also includes 9 commercial units and 771 parking places, is in three locations in the greater Heidenheim region; around 98 percent in the city itself. Heidenheim has recorded constant growth in its population over the past few years. The district is economically very strong with several multinational groups headquartered in the area such as Voith, Hartmann and Edelmann. With the new acquisition Peach Property Group expands its clusters of residential properties to southern Germany.

The newly acquired properties were built between 1905 and 2006 and are in good condition thanks to continuous investments. Peach Property Group is planning to further increase the properties' attractiveness through targeted investments to leverage the existing potential. The majority of the apartments are to stay in Peach Property Group's portfolio over the long term - a minority is suitable for privatisation. The portfolio has an average rental level of around 95 percent. The annual target rent currently totals around CHF 6.5 million (EUR 5.5 million). Through the acquisition the annual target rental income from Peach Property Group's investment portfolio has increased by around 18 percent from its current CHF 34.0 million to more than CHF 40.0 million.

Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, Peach Property Group's CEO, commented: 'Peach Property has established a strong presence in the south of Germany thanks to this acquisition. We are convinced of Heidenheim in Baden-Württemberg with its strong economy and are very pleased to be represented here with a rental cluster which has a critical size from the very outset. This will allow for a focused asset management with local resources to leverage the existing potential. With this new acquisition we have increased our portfolio of residential property to 8,000 units and have come a major step closer to our medium-term milestone of 9,000 residential units on our books.'

