Financials (GBP) Sales 2018 4 150 M EBIT 2018 511 M Net income 2018 223 M Debt 2018 375 M Yield 2018 1,98% P/E ratio 2018 34,33 P/E ratio 2019 25,76 EV / Sales 2018 1,80x EV / Sales 2019 1,79x Capitalization 7 110 M Chart PEARSON Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends PEARSON Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Average target price 7,40 GBP Spread / Average Target -20% EPS Revisions Managers Name Title John Fallon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Sidney Taurel Chairman Albert Roger Hitchcock Chief Operations & Technology Officer Coram Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Joshua Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) PEARSON 25.52% 9 320 INFORMA PLC 11.02% 14 045 AXEL SPRINGER SE -1.74% 8 143 SCHIBSTED 20.97% 8 050 LAGARDÈRE -12.87% 3 643 SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED 8.24% 3 391