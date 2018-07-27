Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Pearson    PSON   GB0006776081

PEARSON (PSON)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Pearson : expects to return to growth after first-half boost

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 08:34am CEST
FILE PHOTO:The company logo is displayed outside the Pearson offices in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British education publisher Pearson said it was on track to return to underlying profit growth this year after online courses and demand in the United States helped it report better-than-expected first-half results.

Pearson, which relies on its second-half to deliver the bulk of its earnings, said it had delivered first-half adjusted operating profit of 107 million pounds, ahead of a company-compiled consensus of 85 million pounds.

Pearson has been through a tumultuous couple of years, with Chief Executive John Fallon forced to cut thousands of jobs and sell assets such as the Financial Times to fund a move into ebooks, rental schemes and online courses.

The group has been particularly hard hit in U.S. higher education courseware, where students have increasingly opted to rent and download books rather than buy.

It turned a corner in February when it said it expected its 2018 underlying profit to increase for the first time in six years. It reiterated that position on Friday.

"Although there is still much to do, we have had a good first half and continued to make progress against our strategic priorities," Fallon said.

Pearson posted 2017 adjusted operating profit of 576 million pounds. It has forecast 2018 profit of between 520 and 560 million pounds, which it says represents underlying growth when stripping out disposals and currency moves.

Analysts have said the first half of the year is a quiet one for Pearson and the shares, up 26 percent year to date, will be pegged to what happens in the third quarter when most courseware and enrolments happen.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Edmund Blair and Paul Sandle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEARSON
08:52aPEARSON : Backs 2018 Guidance as 1st Half Underlying Profit Grows
DJ
08:34aPEARSON : expects to return to growth after first-half boost
RE
08:27aPEARSON : H! Conference call for analysts and investors at 0830 BST
PU
08:22aPEARSON : Half year results announcement
PU
08:17aPEARSON : 2018 half-year results
PU
07/26PEARSON : Statement re Changes in Committee Membership
DJ
07/24PEARSON PLC : half-yearly earnings release
07/24PEARSON : partners with Northumbria University to boost online degree capabiliti..
PU
07/18PEARSON : Hires New Head of Digital Channels and Experience
PU
07/17PEARSON : to Launch Vocational Qualifications in Thailand
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/19Pearson -2.2% as Credit Suisse cuts to Underperform 
05/25Pearson (PSO) Presents At Berenberg Conference USA - Slideshow 
05/25Pearson exploring options on properties including London HQ 
05/04PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (05/04/2018) 
04/24Pearson slips after report it tracked students in social 'experiment' 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 4 150 M
EBIT 2018 511 M
Net income 2018 223 M
Debt 2018 375 M
Yield 2018 1,98%
P/E ratio 2018 34,33
P/E ratio 2019 25,76
EV / Sales 2018 1,80x
EV / Sales 2019 1,79x
Capitalization 7 110 M
Chart PEARSON
Duration : Period :
Pearson Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEARSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7,40  GBP
Spread / Average Target -20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Fallon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sidney Taurel Chairman
Albert Roger Hitchcock Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Coram Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Joshua Lewis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEARSON25.52%9 320
INFORMA PLC11.02%14 045
AXEL SPRINGER SE-1.74%8 143
SCHIBSTED20.97%8 050
LAGARDÈRE-12.87%3 643
SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED8.24%3 391
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.