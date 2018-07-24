Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Peekaboo Beans Inc    PBBSF   CA70538A1012

PEEKABOO BEANS INC (PBBSF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Peekaboo Beans would like to issue clarification on the recent press release regarding zulily

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2018 | 02:30am CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2018) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (TSXV: BEAN) (OTCQB: PBBSF) ("Peekaboo Beans" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the latest sales and marketing initiative aimed to further bring exposure to the US market.

The Company's focus on US expansion has driven a multifaceted marketing plan to produce meaningful revenue with a goal to increase stylist numbers. Peekaboo Beans' three-day sales event with online retailer, zulily, ("zulily") is the latest in broadening its distribution strategy with the goal of expanding the Company's reach and exposure to the market.

zulily is a retailer obsessed with bringing its customers special finds every day — all at incredible prices. By leveraging zulily, Peekaboo Beans will be able to reach and audience of primarily women who love to shop and look forward to the thrill of the find. Traci Costa, Founder, President and CEO of Peekaboo Beans, commented, "Partnering with zulily is an exciting chance for Peekaboo Beans to continue implementing our marketing strategy with our target audience in the US. Matching Peekaboo's target audience, the zulily customers who love to shop, making it an ideal partnership for us."

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.
Peekaboo Beans is a Canadian public company with a majority female Board of Directors producing high-quality, ethically manufactured children's apparel. Peekaboo Beans is sold exclusively through its direct-sales network of stylists or independent sales representatives. In line with its mission, Peekaboo Beans develops custom fabrics and designs its apparel to promote play in children's lives. Through the direct-sales model, Peekaboo Beans trains women to be entrepreneurs, build a business and generate income on their own terms.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Ms. Traci Costa, President and CEO
(604) 279-2326

For more information, please contact the Company at:
[email protected]
1-866-604-6730

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEEKABOO BEANS INC
02:30aPeekaboo Beans would like to issue clarification on the recent press release ..
NE
07/19Peekaboo Beans Hosts a Two-Day Sales and Marketing Event with Zulily USA, Hav..
NE
07/09Peekaboo Beans Announces Strong Sales from Latest Marketing Initiative
NE
2017IIROC Trade Resumption - Peekaboo Beans Inc.
NE
2017IIROC Trade Halt - Peekaboo Beans Inc.
NE
More news
Chart PEEKABOO BEANS INC
Duration : Period :
Peekaboo Beans Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Traci Costa President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nikki Mayer Chief Financial Officer & Director
Darell Kopke Director
Karen Mate Director
Cindy Tokoly Director-Sales & Field Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEEKABOO BEANS INC-66.67%0
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL0.50%106 897
KERING23.13%73 321
FAST RETAILING CO LTD9.48%49 946
ROSS STORES9.07%32 925
TIFFANY & CO.32.88%16 910
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.