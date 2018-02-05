Log in
PEEKS SOCIAL LTD    PKSLF   CA70538Q1063

PEEKS SOCIAL LTD (PKSLF)
  Report  
02/05 05:31:27 pm
0.229 USD   +4.57%
IIROC Trade Halt - Peeks Social Ltd.

02/05/2018 | 10:40pm CET

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2018) - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: 

Peeks Social Ltd.

TSX-V Symbol:

PEEK

Reason:

Pending News

Halt Time (ET)

16:30
   

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly listed company, usually in anticipation of a material news announcement by the company. Trading halts are issued based on the principle that all investors should have the same timely access to important company information. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

- 30 -

For further information: IIROC Inquiries 1-877-442-4322 (Option 3) - Please note that IIROC is not able to provide any additional information regarding a specific trading halt. Information is limited to general enquiries only.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Itwaru Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Macdonald Chief Financial Officer
Dimi Paun Chief Technology Officer
William Lavin Director
Vincent C. McLeod Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEEKS SOCIAL LTD-17.96%0
FACEBOOK7.83%561 083
TWITTER INC7.96%20 159
LINE CORP4.50%10 753
MATCH GROUP INC12.62%9 631
SINA CORP12.22%8 477
