PEGASYSTEMS INC. (PEGA)
Pegasystems : to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2018 via Conference Call and Webcast

07/25/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering customer engagement at the world's leading enterprises, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2018 on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, after market close.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-800-263-0877 (domestic), 1-646-828-8143 (international), or via webcast by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

A replay of the call will also be available on www.pega.com by clicking the Earnings Calls link in the Investors section.

About Pegasystems
Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega Platform™ – empowers people to rapidly deploy, and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA), powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:
Ilena Ryan                                 
Pegasystems Inc.                                                    
[email protected]
617-866-6022                             
Twitter: @pega 

Investor Contact:                                      
Garo Toomajanian                                
ICR for Pegasystems                                        
[email protected]                      
617-866-6077          

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pegasystems-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-second-quarter-of-2018-via-conference-call-and-webcast-300685875.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
