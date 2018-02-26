Peking University Resrces Hdng : 2018-02-26POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Log in
POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

02/26/2018 | 12:32am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Limited ̏ɽ༟๕€છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 00618)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries as the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571, Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

The board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group and information currently available to the Board, the Group is expected to record a profit for the year ended 31 December 2017 of not less than RMB500 million. The estimated improvement in results of the Group was primarily due to the increase of product price arising from the improvement of the product quality, as well as the decrease of cost and increase of efficiency arising from the enhancement of management ability.

The Company is still in the process of finalising the financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2017. The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the management of the Company with reference to the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group, but not based on any financial data or information that has been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors. Details of the Group's financial performance will be disclosed in the annual results announcement of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2017, which is expected to be published before the end of March 2018. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to read carefully such results announcement.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board of

Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Limited

Cheung Shuen Lung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 February 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises executive Directors of Mr. Cheung Shuen Lung (Chairman), Mr. Zeng Gang (President), Ms. Sun Min, Mr. Shi Hua, Ms. Liao Hang and Mr. Zheng Fu Shuang, and the independent non-executive Directors of Mr. Li Fat Chung, Ms. Wong Lam Kit Yee and Mr. Chan Chung Kik, Lewis.

Peking University Resources (Holdings) Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2018 23:31:01 UTC.

