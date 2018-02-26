Peking University Resrces Hdng : 2018-02-26POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

The Board wishes to inform shareholders and potential investors of the Company that based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group and information currently available to the Board, the Group is expected to record a profit for the year ended 31 December 2017 of not less than RMB500 million. The estimated improvement in results of the Group was primarily due to the increase of product price arising from the improvement of the product quality, as well as the decrease of cost and increase of efficiency arising from the enhancement of management ability.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary review of unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2017, which have not been reviewed and approved by the Company's audit committee and are still being reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group and information currently available to the Board, the Group is expected to record a profit for the year ended 31 December 2017 of not less than RMB500 million. The estimated improvement in results of the Group was primarily due to the increase of product price arising from the improvement of the product quality, as well as the decrease of cost and increase of efficiency arising from the enhancement of management ability.

The Company is still in the process of finalising the financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2017. The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the management of the Company with reference to the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group, but not based on any financial data or information that has been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors. Details of the Group's financial performance will be disclosed in the annual results announcement of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2017, which is expected to be published before the end of March 2018. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to read carefully such results announcement.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

