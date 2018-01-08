Log in
PENDRAGON PLC (PDG)
PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

01/08/2018 | 06:07pm CET

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 08 January 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 76,818 shares
Highest price paid per share (pence): 27.7500p
Lowest price paid per share (pence): 27.0500p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):                27.3975p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,424,409,263 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,424,409,263 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

08 JANUARY 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price
(pence per share)		 Time of transaction Trading venue
3083 27.70 11:08:55 London Stock Exchange
6260 27.75 12:32:08 London Stock Exchange
3313 27.55 12:40:25 London Stock Exchange
6250 27.35 12:45:15 London Stock Exchange
3090 27.55 12:47:31 London Stock Exchange
781 27.55 12:50:27 London Stock Exchange
3203 27.30 12:54:44 London Stock Exchange
3279 27.30 12:54:44 London Stock Exchange
3295 27.55 13:59:04 London Stock Exchange
3661 27.10 15:38:07 London Stock Exchange
6974 27.05 15:42:48 London Stock Exchange
3610 27.05 15:42:48 London Stock Exchange
7384 27.30 15:57:20 London Stock Exchange
3212 27.30 15:57:20 London Stock Exchange
3866 27.40 16:19:51 London Stock Exchange
3455 27.15 16:22:19 London Stock Exchange
4337 27.60 16:27:36 London Stock Exchange
3639 27.65 16:29:09 London Stock Exchange
4126 27.65 16:29:19 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


© PRNewswire 2018
