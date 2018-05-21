Log in
PENDRAGON PLC
05/21 05:35:05 pm
27.05 GBp   -2.17%
PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

05/21/2018 | 06:17pm CEST

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 21 May 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 22,512
Highest price paid per share (pence): 27.2500
Lowest price paid per share (pence): 27.1000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 27.2223

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,416,066,271 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,416,066,271 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

21 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price
(pence per share)		 Time of transaction Trading venue
3063 27.15 16:12:52 London Stock Exchange
1334 27.25 15:47:10 London Stock Exchange
36 27.25 15:47:10 London Stock Exchange
3509 27.25 15:47:10 London Stock Exchange
5052 27.20 15:44:07 London Stock Exchange
5054 27.25 15:27:36 London Stock Exchange
4038 27.25 15:27:36 London Stock Exchange
426 27.10 11:47:05 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


© PRNewswire 2018
