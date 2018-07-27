Log in
PENDRAGON PLC
PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

07/27/2018 | 06:28pm CEST

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 27 July 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 152,511
Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.4500
Lowest price paid per share (pence): 23.9500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):                24.1350

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,410,772,649 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,410,772,649 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

27 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price
(pence per share)		 Time of transaction Trading venue
3274 24.00 16:25:23 London Stock Exchange
3048 24.00 16:14:24 London Stock Exchange
2577 23.95 16:04:20 London Stock Exchange
686 23.95 15:57:44 London Stock Exchange
3010 24.10 15:45:15 London Stock Exchange
36 24.10 15:45:15 London Stock Exchange
2857 24.15 15:42:54 London Stock Exchange
3155 24.15 15:42:54 London Stock Exchange
1946 24.15 15:42:53 London Stock Exchange
1040 24.15 15:37:03 London Stock Exchange
1389 24.15 15:37:03 London Stock Exchange
1602 24.15 15:37:03 London Stock Exchange
394 24.15 15:37:03 London Stock Exchange
164 24.15 15:25:24 London Stock Exchange
58 24.15 15:25:24 London Stock Exchange
2964 24.10 15:21:43 London Stock Exchange
3112 24.10 15:21:43 London Stock Exchange
3041 24.10 15:21:43 London Stock Exchange
310 24.10 14:54:07 London Stock Exchange
2104 24.10 14:54:07 London Stock Exchange
2899 24.05 14:45:24 London Stock Exchange
3324 24.05 14:34:00 London Stock Exchange
1816 24.05 14:27:28 London Stock Exchange
660 24.05 14:27:28 London Stock Exchange
420 24.05 14:27:28 London Stock Exchange
2884 24.05 14:18:40 London Stock Exchange
2967 24.05 14:09:28 London Stock Exchange
2968 24.05 14:01:02 London Stock Exchange
2894 24.05 13:52:06 London Stock Exchange
2971 24.05 13:40:52 London Stock Exchange
3595 24.10 13:31:42 London Stock Exchange
2969 24.10 13:31:42 London Stock Exchange
20212 24.10 13:31:42 London Stock Exchange
3143 24.10 13:31:42 London Stock Exchange
9652 24.10 13:31:42 London Stock Exchange
4964 24.10 13:31:42 London Stock Exchange
3049 24.15 13:31:37 London Stock Exchange
3670 24.15 13:31:37 London Stock Exchange
2947 24.10 12:59:32 London Stock Exchange
5724 24.05 12:34:03 London Stock Exchange
3655 24.20 12:23:06 London Stock Exchange
6786 24.25 12:17:13 London Stock Exchange
6484 24.40 12:15:09 London Stock Exchange
3249 24.45 12:13:38 London Stock Exchange
3502 24.45 12:13:38 London Stock Exchange
111 24.45 12:02:31 London Stock Exchange
1800 24.25 11:29:50 London Stock Exchange
2300 24.25 11:29:50 London Stock Exchange
541 24.25 11:29:50 London Stock Exchange
3468 24.25 10:38:11 London Stock Exchange
120 24.25 10:30:06 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


© PRNewswire 2018
