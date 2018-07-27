Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 27 July 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 152,511 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.4500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 23.9500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.1350

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,410,772,649 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,410,772,649 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

27 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3274 24.00 16:25:23 London Stock Exchange 3048 24.00 16:14:24 London Stock Exchange 2577 23.95 16:04:20 London Stock Exchange 686 23.95 15:57:44 London Stock Exchange 3010 24.10 15:45:15 London Stock Exchange 36 24.10 15:45:15 London Stock Exchange 2857 24.15 15:42:54 London Stock Exchange 3155 24.15 15:42:54 London Stock Exchange 1946 24.15 15:42:53 London Stock Exchange 1040 24.15 15:37:03 London Stock Exchange 1389 24.15 15:37:03 London Stock Exchange 1602 24.15 15:37:03 London Stock Exchange 394 24.15 15:37:03 London Stock Exchange 164 24.15 15:25:24 London Stock Exchange 58 24.15 15:25:24 London Stock Exchange 2964 24.10 15:21:43 London Stock Exchange 3112 24.10 15:21:43 London Stock Exchange 3041 24.10 15:21:43 London Stock Exchange 310 24.10 14:54:07 London Stock Exchange 2104 24.10 14:54:07 London Stock Exchange 2899 24.05 14:45:24 London Stock Exchange 3324 24.05 14:34:00 London Stock Exchange 1816 24.05 14:27:28 London Stock Exchange 660 24.05 14:27:28 London Stock Exchange 420 24.05 14:27:28 London Stock Exchange 2884 24.05 14:18:40 London Stock Exchange 2967 24.05 14:09:28 London Stock Exchange 2968 24.05 14:01:02 London Stock Exchange 2894 24.05 13:52:06 London Stock Exchange 2971 24.05 13:40:52 London Stock Exchange 3595 24.10 13:31:42 London Stock Exchange 2969 24.10 13:31:42 London Stock Exchange 20212 24.10 13:31:42 London Stock Exchange 3143 24.10 13:31:42 London Stock Exchange 9652 24.10 13:31:42 London Stock Exchange 4964 24.10 13:31:42 London Stock Exchange 3049 24.15 13:31:37 London Stock Exchange 3670 24.15 13:31:37 London Stock Exchange 2947 24.10 12:59:32 London Stock Exchange 5724 24.05 12:34:03 London Stock Exchange 3655 24.20 12:23:06 London Stock Exchange 6786 24.25 12:17:13 London Stock Exchange 6484 24.40 12:15:09 London Stock Exchange 3249 24.45 12:13:38 London Stock Exchange 3502 24.45 12:13:38 London Stock Exchange 111 24.45 12:02:31 London Stock Exchange 1800 24.25 11:29:50 London Stock Exchange 2300 24.25 11:29:50 London Stock Exchange 541 24.25 11:29:50 London Stock Exchange 3468 24.25 10:38:11 London Stock Exchange 120 24.25 10:30:06 London Stock Exchange

