PENDRAGON PLC    PDG   GB00B1JQBT10

PENDRAGON PLC (PDG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/30 05:35:15 pm
24.05 GBp   +0.21%
06:31pPENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/27PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/26PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

07/30/2018 | 06:31pm CEST

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 27 July 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 81,105
Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.2000
Lowest price paid per share (pence): 23.9000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):                24.0651

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,410,691,544 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,410,691,544 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

30 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price
(pence per share)		 Time of transaction Trading venue
3279 24.05 16:28:02 London Stock Exchange
3073 24.10 16:15:15 London Stock Exchange
529 24.05 16:10:36 London Stock Exchange
2223 24.05 16:10:36 London Stock Exchange
3182 24.00 16:01:09 London Stock Exchange
3496 24.00 15:48:19 London Stock Exchange
2855 24.05 15:46:51 London Stock Exchange
13392 24.05 15:46:51 London Stock Exchange
13452 24.05 15:39:51 London Stock Exchange
14390 24.20 15:39:47 London Stock Exchange
255 24.10 15:14:18 London Stock Exchange
2517 24.10 15:14:18 London Stock Exchange
3093 24.00 13:22:51 London Stock Exchange
3091 24.05 13:00:55 London Stock Exchange
1384 24.05 12:05:30 London Stock Exchange
1612 24.05 12:05:30 London Stock Exchange
236 24.05 12:05:30 London Stock Exchange
817 24.00 11:49:53 London Stock Exchange
2290 24.00 11:49:53 London Stock Exchange
2848 23.90 10:57:05 London Stock Exchange
3091 24.00 10:11:39 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


© PRNewswire 2018
