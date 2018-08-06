Log in
PENDRAGON PLC
PENDRAGON PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

08/06/2018 | 06:12pm CEST

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 6 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 102,149
Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.20
Lowest price paid per share (pence): 22.90
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.0679

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,410,098,188 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,410,098,188 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

6 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price
(pence per share)		 Time of transaction Trading venue
2801 24.20 16:19:39 London Stock Exchange
293 24.15 15:58:04 London Stock Exchange
2970 24.15 15:58:04 London Stock Exchange
3138 24.10 15:50:51 London Stock Exchange
2087 24.10 15:45:49 London Stock Exchange
8 24.05 15:35:10 London Stock Exchange
2785 24.05 15:35:10 London Stock Exchange
65 24.05 15:35:00 London Stock Exchange
3160 23.95 14:30:34 London Stock Exchange
2765 24.05 14:30:20 London Stock Exchange
3124 24.05 14:30:19 London Stock Exchange
6204 24.00 14:27:33 London Stock Exchange
6536 23.95 14:10:38 London Stock Exchange
3313 24.00 13:39:45 London Stock Exchange
5306 24.00 13:39:45 London Stock Exchange
5236 23.90 13:05:29 London Stock Exchange
2619 24.00 13:05:24 London Stock Exchange
2649 24.05 12:38:53 London Stock Exchange
2909 24.05 12:38:53 London Stock Exchange
3519 24.05 12:07:26 London Stock Exchange
3895 24.05 12:07:25 London Stock Exchange
3294 24.05 12:07:25 London Stock Exchange
2448 24.05 12:07:25 London Stock Exchange
12108 24.10 11:45:57 London Stock Exchange
3161 24.20 11:34:05 London Stock Exchange
3826 24.20 11:34:05 London Stock Exchange
6066 24.20 10:43:06 London Stock Exchange
2911 24.20 10:43:06 London Stock Exchange
2953 24.20 10:43:06 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


© PRNewswire 2018
