PENN VIRGINIA CORPORATION (PVAC)
  Report  
Penn Virginia Announces Resignation of Director

03/08/2018 | 01:01am CET

HOUSTON, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penn Virginia Corporation (“Penn Virginia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PVAC) today announced the resignation of Marc McCarthy from Penn Virginia's Board of Directors. Mr. McCarthy resigned on March 6, 2018 due to increased demands of his other professional commitments and has no disagreements with the Company.

“It has been a great privilege serving on Penn Virginia’s board and I have enjoyed contributing to the strategic direction of the Company. Given the strength of the Company’s Board of Directors and management team, I feel confident stepping down at this time and leaving the Company in their capable hands,” said Marc McCarthy.

John A. Brooks, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Penn Virginia, commented, “Marc has been an invaluable resource to the Company over the past year and a half. On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Marc for his contributions and service and wish him continued success in the future.”    

About Penn Virginia Corporation

Penn Virginia Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas in various domestic onshore regions of the United States, with a primary focus in the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas.  For more information, please visit our website at www.pennvirginia.com.

Contact

Steve Hartman
Chief Financial Officer
Ph: (713) 722-6529
E-Mail: [email protected] 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 373 M
EBIT 2018 141 M
Net income 2018 89,6 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 7,71
P/E ratio 2019 4,93
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,47x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,06x
Capitalization 548 M
Chart PENN VIRGINIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Penn Virginia Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | PVAC | US70788V1026 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PENN VIRGINIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 60,3 $
Spread / Average Target 65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John A. Brooks President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Paul Geenberg Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Michael Hanna Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Benjamin A. Mathis Vice President-Operations
Steven A. Hartman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENN VIRGINIA CORPORATION-2.48%548
CONOCOPHILLIPS-1.51%64 630
CNOOC LTD0.71%64 469
EOG RESOURCES-5.99%58 448
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-10.51%50 246
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-8.86%37 638
