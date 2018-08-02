Pennant International : ITEC 2018

Pennant recently exhibited at ITEC in Stuttgart, Germany. The exhibition recognises the importance of military training and aims to provide knowledge and information regarding the latest technology in the industry.

The Pennant team were supported by subject matter experts from the world of aerial delivery and military parachuting.

Pennant's Virtual Loadmaster Training System (VLTS) had its European launch at the show. VLTS allows loadmasters to practice aerial delivery procedures in a safe, virtual environment and was developed by Pennant teaming with Capewell Aerial Systems LLC (a manufacturer of aerial delivery equipment).

Pennant's well-known Virtual Parachute Training System (VPTS) was by far the biggest attraction on the stand. Product demonstrations ran continually, attracting interest from seasoned military parachutists and novices alike.

While the focus was predominately on Virtual Reality, Pennant also exhibited the Genskill handskills trainer which is used in aeronautical colleges around the world, as well as featuring in the international WorldSkills championships. The Genskill is part of our suite of generic maintenance trainers.

Pennant thoroughly enjoyed the exhibition and looks forward to catching up with its visitors, customers and contacts over the next period.