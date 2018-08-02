Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Pennant International Group plc    PEN   GB0002570660

PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC (PEN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/02 09:18:45 am
88.65 GBp   -1.50%
01:20pPENNANT INTERNA : Itec 2018
PU
07/31PENNANT INTERNA : supports Landing Accuracy
PU
07/27PENNANT INTERNA : 27/07/18 - Half Year Trading Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Pennant International : ITEC 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 01:20pm CEST

Pennant recently exhibited at ITEC in Stuttgart, Germany. The exhibition recognises the importance of military training and aims to provide knowledge and information regarding the latest technology in the industry.

The Pennant team were supported by subject matter experts from the world of aerial delivery and military parachuting.

Pennant's Virtual Loadmaster Training System (VLTS) had its European launch at the show. VLTS allows loadmasters to practice aerial delivery procedures in a safe, virtual environment and was developed by Pennant teaming with Capewell Aerial Systems LLC (a manufacturer of aerial delivery equipment).

Pennant's well-known Virtual Parachute Training System (VPTS) was by far the biggest attraction on the stand. Product demonstrations ran continually, attracting interest from seasoned military parachutists and novices alike.

While the focus was predominately on Virtual Reality, Pennant also exhibited the Genskill handskills trainer which is used in aeronautical colleges around the world, as well as featuring in the international WorldSkills championships. The Genskill is part of our suite of generic maintenance trainers.

Pennant thoroughly enjoyed the exhibition and looks forward to catching up with its visitors, customers and contacts over the next period.

Disclaimer

Pennant International Group plc published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 11:19:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROU
01:20pPENNANT INTERNATIONAL : Itec 2018
PU
07/31PENNANT INTERNATIONAL : supports Landing Accuracy
PU
07/27PENNANT INTERNATIONAL : 27/07/18 - Half Year Trading Update
PU
07/18PENNANT INTERNATIONAL : 18/07/18 - TR1 Major Holdings
PU
07/17PENNANT INTERNATIONAL : Product – Hydraulic Systems Principle Trainer
PU
07/04PENNANT INTERNATIONAL : completes handover of training aids to Military Technolo..
PU
06/27PENNANT INTERNATIONAL : Modern Training Equipment Delivered to Military Technica..
AQ
06/11PENNANT INTERNATIONAL : Product – GenSkill
PU
05/22ITEC2018 : Pennant Flying without wings!
PU
04/26PENNANT INTERNATIONAL : 26/04/18 - AGM Results 2018
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 20,5 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 3,10 M
Yield 2018 2,22%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,58x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,38x
Capitalization 29,3 M
Chart PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Pennant International Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Henry Walker Chief Executive Officer & Director
Simon Alick Moore Chairman
Gary Barnes Finance Director
Christopher Charles Powell Non-Executive Director
David Joseph Clements Secretary, Director, Director-Commercial & Risk
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENNANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP PLC6.51%38
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.53%133 041
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES46.15%108 660
ACCENTURE4.32%107 392
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING15.19%59 466
VMWARE, INC.15.37%58 828
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.