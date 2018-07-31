Pennant International : supports Landing Accuracy

Pennant is pleased to report that our Parachute flight simulator is supporting landing accuracy for parachute trainees in Pasir Ris Camp, Singapore.

The facility opened in 2014 and helps trainees with static line parachuting as well as providing training to those on freefall courses.

Pennant's parachute flight simulator has helped reduce the number of trainees who land out of designated landing zones from a few cases each year, to zero. We are delighted to provide effective training that increases the safety and skill of parachutists.

The six simulators within the camp simulate various environments and weather conditions. They replicate live descents and are therefore able to test the individual in a safe and controlled environment. The trainee is able to safely practice and hone their landing accuracy. The descent is recorded and can be replayed to the student in order to highlight areas of improvement. Another benefit of the equipment is the ability to test a trainee's reaction to an emergency situation. If a parachute is torn or fails to deploy properly then it is essential that the student is able to overcome this potentially fatal situation and Pennant's trainer enables the student to practice his reactions.

Static Line Wing detachment commander and airborne instructor Ng Chin Hun stated this about his trainees, '…after going through the simulator, their canopy control is now much better…we can see what the airbase looks like for trainees to familiarise themselves…' He stated that after the implementation of the simulator training, he doesn't have trainees landing out of the drop zone during live jumps.

Pennant is delighted to maximise training capabilities through our product enabling trainees to prepare for live tasks in a safe but realistic environment.

Pennant is currently embarking on a programme of self-funded enhancements to incorporate the latest in VR headset capability to further increase the graphical quality of the whole jump experience. The motion capture solution is also being updated to improve the fidelity of the reaction of the software to the movement of the user. Other enhancements include adding communications between jumpers, dual canopy openings and customisable drop zones.

Original article:https://www.pressreader.com/singapore/the-straits-times/20180702/281994673234938