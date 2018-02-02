PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES : Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings 0 02/02/2018 | 10:15pm CET Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SCRANTON, Pa., Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017. Peoples reported net income of $2.7 million, or $0.36 per share for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared to $4.7 million, or $0.64 per share for the comparable period of 2016. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, totaled $18.5 million or $2.50 per share compared to $19.6 million or $2.65 per share for the same period last year. On December 22, 2017, President Donald Trump signed into law H.R. 1, also known as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which among other things reduced the federal corporate income tax rate to 21% effective January 1, 2018. As a result, and in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), the Company concluded that its deferred tax assets, net had to be revalued. The Company's deferred tax assets, net represents expected corporate tax benefits anticipated to be realized in the future. The reduction in the federal corporate income tax rate reduces these anticipated future benefits. The revaluation of the Company's deferred tax assets, net at December 31, 2017 resulted in a reduction of these net assets and a corresponding increase in income tax expense of $2.6 million or $0.35 per share, which was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017. In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with GAAP, Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and core net income ratios. The reported results included herein contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely gains on sales of investment securities available-for-sale, gains on the sale of our merchant services portfolio and the non-recurring tax provision related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions. Core net income, which excludes the $2.6 million non-recurring charge to tax expense related to the revaluation of our deferred tax assets, for the three months ended December 31, 2017, was $5.3 million or $0.71 per share, an increase of $0.6 million or 11.5% from $4.7 million for the same period in 2016. The results in the fourth quarter of 2016 did not include any items considered non-core. Core net income, which we have defined to exclude gains on the sale of investment securities available-for-sale, the gain on the sale of our merchant services portfolio, net of tax, and the non-recurring charge to income tax expense related to the revaluation of our deferred tax assets, for the twelve months ended December 31, totaled $19.8 million and $19.2 million in 2017 and 2016, respectively. Core net income per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 was $2.67, an increase from $2.59 for the same period in 2016. The results in 2017 include a gain on the sale of our merchant services portfolio of $2.3 million and a charge to income tax expense of $2.6 million for the revaluing of our deferred tax assets, net, while the results for 2016 include net gains on the sale of investment securities of $623 thousand. NOTABLES Loans, net growth of $60.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 (14.7% annualized rate), with total growth during 2017 of $160.1 million , or 10.4%.

in the fourth quarter of 2017 (14.7% annualized rate), with total growth during 2017 of , or 10.4%. Deposit growth of $31.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 (7.3% annualized rate), with total deposit growth during 2017 of $130.3 million or 8.2%.

in the fourth quarter of 2017 (7.3% annualized rate), with total deposit growth during 2017 of or 8.2%. Book value per share improved to $35.82 at December 31, 2017 from $34.71 at December 31, 2016 .

at from at . Tangible book value per share improved to $26.83 at December 31, 2017 from $25.57 at December 31, 2016 .

at from at . Tax-equivalent net interest income increased to $17.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $17.5 million for the third quarter of 2017, and $16.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2016.

for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to for the third quarter of 2017, and for the fourth quarter of 2016. Tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased 10 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2017 to 3.63%, compared to 3.73% for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 and decreased four basis points compared to 3.67% for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 .

and decreased four basis points compared to 3.67% for the quarter ended . Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets decreased to 0.68% at December 31, 2017 , from 0.83% at September 30, 2017 and 0.93% at December 31, 2016 .

, from 0.83% at and 0.93% at . The allowance for loan losses to loans, net was 1.12 % at December 31, 2017 , an increase from 1.04% at December 31, 2016 .

, an increase from 1.04% at . With the passage of "H.R.1.", the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ("the Tax Act"), we took a non-recurring charge to income tax expense of $2.6 million due to the revaluation of our deferred tax assets, net in the fourth quarter of 2017. The Tax Act, among other items, reduces the federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% commencing in 2018. INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the three and twelve months ended December 31, were 3.63% and 3.69% respectively in 2017, compared to 3.67% and 3.77% for the same periods in 2016. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, increased $5.1 million to $77.6 million in 2017 from $72.5 million in 2016. The increase in tax equivalent net interest income was primarily due to a $135.9 million increase in average earning assets for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 when compared to the same period in 2016. The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio decreased to 4.39% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 compared to 4.43% for the comparable period in 2016. Loans, net averaged $1.6 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and $1.5 billion for the comparable period in 2016. For the twelve months ended December 31, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments decreased to 2.84% in 2017 from 2.89% in 2016. Average investments totaled $272.4 million in 2017 and $271.3 million in 2016. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $104.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, compared to the corresponding period last year. The cost of funds, which represents our average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, increased to 0.61% in the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from 0.55% for the same period of 2016. The provision for loan losses totaled $4.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and $5.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016. For the quarter ended December 31, the provision for loan losses was $1.2 million in 2017 and $1.4 million in 2016. For the twelve months ended December 31, noninterest income totaled $17.2 million in 2017, an increase from $15.9 million in 2016. The gain on sale of our merchant services portfolio was $2.3 million in 2017 compared to the same period in 2016 when we recognized gains of $623 thousand from the sale of available-for-sale investment securities. Increases in service charges, fees and commissions, income from fiduciary activities and wealth management services more than offset decreases in income generated from merchant services, income from mortgage banking activities and life insurance investment income. For the three months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016, noninterest income totaled $3.4 million and $3.9 million, respectively. The decrease was primarily due to lower merchant services income in the current period due to the sale of our merchant business in the second quarter of 2017 as well as lower revenues generated from mortgage banking activities and life insurance investment income. Offsetting the decrease was higher service charges, fees and commissions, income from fiduciary activities and wealth management services. Noninterest expense increased $3.3 million or 6.8% to $51.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, from $48.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016. Salaries and employee benefits increased $4.2 million or 18.9% due to merit increases and continued investment in our expansion markets in the Lehigh Valley and King of Prussia. Partially offsetting the increase in salaries, merchant services related expenses decreased $1.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 due to the sale of our merchant business in the second quarter of 2017. For the fourth quarter of 2017, noninterest expense increased to $12.5 million from $12.3 million for the same period in 2016, an increase of $173 thousand or 1.4%. Salaries and employee benefits were the key driver increasing to $6.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to $5.7 million for the comparable period in 2016, an increase of $1.1 million or 19.0%. As with the results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, the buildout of our expansion plan led to the increases in salaries and employee benefit expense. Partially offsetting the increase to salaries and benefits was a decrease of $711 thousand or 98.3% in merchant services expense due to the sale of our merchant services portfolio during the second quarter of 2017. BALANCE SHEET REVIEW At December 31, 2017, total assets, loans and deposits were $2.2 billion, $1.7 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively. Loans, net grew $160.1 million or 10.4% from December 31, 2016 to December 31, 2017. Total deposits grew $130.3 million or 8.2% from December 31, 2016 to December 31, 2017. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $27.1 million or 7.7% while interest-bearing deposits increased $103.2 million or 8.4% in 2017. Total investments were $281.8 million at December 31, 2017, including $272.5 million securities classified as available-for-sale and $9.3 million classified as held-to-maturity. Stockholders' equity equaled $265.0 million or $35.82 per share at December 31, 2017, and $256.6 million or $34.71 per share at December 31, 2016. Tangible stockholders' equity improved to $26.83 per share at December 31, 2017, from $25.57 per share at December 31, 2016. Dividends declared for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 amounted to $1.26 per share representing a dividend payout ratio of 50.4%. ASSET QUALITY REVIEW Nonperforming assets were $11.6 million or 0.68% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2017, compared to $14.2 million or 0.93% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2016. The allowance for loan losses equaled $19.0 million or 1.12% of loans, net at December 31, 2017 compared to $16.0 million or 1.04% of loans, net, at December 31, 2016. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, equaled $1.8 million or 0.11% of average loans, compared to $2.0 million or 0.14% of average loans for the comparable period last year. About Peoples: Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, a community bank serving Bucks, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania and Broome County in New York through 27 offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies. Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements: We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Peoples Financial Services Corp., Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Peoples") that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Peoples claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements. Peoples cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement. Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Peoples' operations, pricing, products and services and other factors that may be described in Peoples' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations, present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder-or take longer-to achieve than expected. As regulated financial institutions, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues. Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre-acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Peoples following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Peoples assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. [TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS] Summary Data Peoples Financial Services Corp. Five Quarter Trend (In thousands, except share and per share data)





































Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31





2017

2017

2017

2017

2016

Key performance data:































Per share data:































Net income

$ 0.36

$ 0.72

$ 0.77

$ 0.65

$ 0.64

Core net income (1)

$ 0.71

$ 0.72

$ 0.59

$ 0.65

$ 0.64

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.32

$ 0.32

$ 0.31

$ 0.31

$ 0.31

Book value

$ 35.82

$ 36.00

$ 35.63

$ 35.07

$ 34.71

Tangible book value (1)

$ 26.83

$ 26.97

$ 26.56

$ 25.97

$ 25.57

Market value:































High

$ 51.06

$ 49.00

$ 45.73

$ 49.57

$ 50.54

Low

$ 44.04

$ 39.25

$ 39.25

$ 39.66

$ 38.41

Closing

$ 46.58

$ 47.80

$ 43.73

$ 41.80

$ 48.70

Market capitalization

$ 344,529

$ 353,553

$ 323,434

$ 309,075

$ 360,095

Common shares outstanding



7,396,505



7,396,505



7,396,163



7,394,143



7,394,143

Selected ratios:































Return on average stockholders' equity



3.92 %

8.00 %

8.71 %

7.51 %

7.29 % Core return on average stockholders'

equity (1)



7.81 %

8.00 %

6.70 %

7.51 %

7.29 % Return on average tangible

stockholders' equity



5.22 %

10.70 %

11.73 %

10.15 %

9.88 % Core return on average tangible

stockholders' equity (1)



10.39 %

10.70 %

9.03 %

10.15 %

9.88 % Return on average assets



0.49 %

1.03 %

1.11 %

0.97 %

0.94 % Core return on average assets (1)



0.98 %

1.03 %

0.85 %

0.97 %

0.94 % Stockholders' equity to total assets



12.21 %

12.73 %

12.76 %

12.82 %

12.83 % Efficiency ratio (2)



57.81 %

57.81 %

63.95 %

59.13 %

58.59 % Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and

foreclosed assets



0.68 %

0.83 %

0.73 %

0.78 %

0.93 % Net charge-offs to average loans, net



0.26 %

0.04 %

0.09 %

0.05 %

0.30 % Allowance for loan losses to loans, net



1.12 %

1.15 %

1.11 %

1.09 %

1.04 % Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)



4.13 %

4.19 %

4.14 %

4.17 %

4.10 % Cost of funds



0.66 %

0.61 %

0.60 %

0.57 %

0.56 % Net interest spread (FTE) (3)



3.47 %

3.58 %

3.54 %

3.60 %

3.54 % Net interest margin (FTE) (3)



3.63 %

3.73 %

3.68 %

3.73 %

3.67 % (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains(losses) on investment securities available-for-sale. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 35%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data)



















Dec 31

Dec 31

Year Ended

2017

2016

Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans:













Taxable

$ 64,946

$ 59,902

Tax-exempt



3,163



3,031

Interest and dividends on investment securities:













Taxable



2,949



2,515

Tax-exempt



2,999



3,438

Dividends



52



48

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



133



50

Interest on federal funds sold













Total interest income



74,242



68,984

Interest expense:













Interest on deposits



6,450



5,429

Interest on short-term borrowings



900



402

Interest on long-term debt



1,348



1,420

Total interest expense



8,698



7,251

Net interest income



65,544



61,733

Provision for loan losses



4,800



5,000

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



60,744



56,733

Noninterest income:













Service charges, fees, commissions



7,344



6,116

Merchant services income



2,543



4,199

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



2,057



1,976

Wealth management income



1,411



1,298

Mortgage banking income



784



885

Life insurance investment income



769



791

Net gains on sale of investment securities available-for-sale









623

Net gains on sale of merchant services business



2,278







Total noninterest income



17,186



15,888

Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits expense



26,670



22,434

Net occupancy and equipment expense



9,975



9,422

Merchant services expense



1,808



2,993

Amortization of intangible assets



1,034



1,186

Other expenses



11,806



11,995

Total noninterest expense



51,293



48,030

Income before income taxes



26,637



24,591

Provision for income tax expense



8,180



5,008

Net income

$ 18,457

$ 19,583

Other comprehensive income (loss):













Unrealized loss on investment securities available-for-sale

$ (1,790)

$ (3,417)

Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income









(623)

Change in pension liability



318



917

Income tax expense related to other comprehensive income



(515)



(1,093)

Reclassification related to tax reform legislation (4)



(1,101)







Other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes



(2,058)



(2,030)

Comprehensive income

$ 16,399

$ 17,553

Per share data:













Net income

$ 2.50

$ 2.65

Cash dividends declared

$ 1.26

$ 1.24

Average common shares outstanding



7,395,837



7,396,716

(4) Based on proposed guidance from the Financial Accounting Standards Board. Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data)





































Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Three months ended

2017

2017

2017

2017

2016

Interest income:































Interest and fees on loans:































Taxable

$ 16,925

$ 16,535

$ 15,945

$ 15,541

$ 15,502

Tax-exempt



829



813



795



726



730

Interest and dividends on investment securities available-for-sale:































Taxable



819



714



719



697



636

Tax-exempt



737



716



752



794



827

Dividends



15



13



12



12



17

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



26



40



38



29



3

Total interest income



19,351



18,831



18,261



17,799



17,715

Interest expense:































Interest on deposits



1,833



1,654



1,529



1,434



1,468

Interest on short-term borrowings



301



177



248



174



120

Interest on long-term debt



307



344



349



348



353

Total interest expense



2,441



2,175



2,126



1,956



1,941

Net interest income



16,910



16,656



16,135



15,843



15,774

Provision for loan losses



1,200



1,200



1,200



1,200



1,400

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



15,710



15,456



14,935



14,643



14,374

Noninterest income:































Service charges, fees, commissions



1,934



2,156



1,682



1,572



1,603

Merchant services income



185



165



1,178



1,015



990

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



515



540



494



508



481

Wealth management income



330



414



348



319



319

Mortgage banking income



208



193



204



179



269

Life insurance investment income



192



193



195



189



197

Net gains on sale of investment securities available-for-sale































Net gains on sale of merchant services business















2,278













Total noninterest income



3,364



3,661



6,379



3,782



3,859

Noninterest expense:































Salaries and employee benefits expense



6,819



6,550



7,026



6,275



5,732

Net occupancy and equipment expense



2,648



2,483



2,450



2,394



2,424

Merchant services expense



12



33



1,033



730



723

Amortization of intangible assets



249



259



258



268



287

Other expenses



2,727



3,155



3,235



2,689



3,116

Total noninterest expense



12,455



12,480



14,002



12,356



12,282

Income before income taxes



6,619



6,637



7,312



6,069



5,951

Income tax expense



3,971



1,287



1,653



1,269



1,223

Net income

$ 2,648

$ 5,350

$ 5,659

$ 4,800

$ 4,728

Other comprehensive (loss) income :































Unrealized (losses) gains on investment securities available-for-sale

$ (2,866)

$ (381)

$ 1,184

$ 273

$ (4,420)

Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income































Change in pension liability



318





















917

Income tax (benefit) expense related to other comprehensive income

(loss)



(892)



(133)



414



96



(1,226)

Reclassification related to tax reform legislation (5)



(1,101)

























Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of income taxes



(2,757)



(248)



770



177



(2,277)

Comprehensive income

$ (109)

$ 5,102

$ 6,429

$ 4,977

$ 2,451

Per share data:































Net income

$ 0.36

$ 0.72

$ 0.77

$ 0.65

$ 0.64

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.32

$ 0.32

$ 0.31

$ 0.31

$ 0.31

Average common shares outstanding



7,396,505



7,396,505



7,396,163



7,394,143



7,394,143

(5) Based on proposed guidance from the Financial Accounting Standards Board.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Details of Net Interest and Net Interest Margin (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)





































Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Three months ended

2017

2017

2017

2017

2016

Net interest income:































Interest income































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 16,925

$ 16,535

$ 15,945

$ 15,541

$ 15,502

Tax-exempt



1,274



1,250



1,223



1,117



1,123

Total loans, net



18,199



17,785



17,168



16,658



16,625

Investments:































Taxable



859



766



768



709



653

Tax-exempt



1,132



1,102



1,156



1,222



1,272

Total investments



1,991



1,868



1,924



1,931



1,925

Interest on interest-bearing balances in other

banks



2



1



1



29



3

Federal funds sold































Total interest income



20,192



19,654



19,093



18,618



18,553

Interest expense:































Deposits



1,833



1,654



1,529



1,434



1,468

Short-term borrowings



301



177



248



174



120

Long-term debt



307



344



349



348



353

Total interest expense



2,441



2,175



2,126



1,956



1,941

Net interest income

$ 17,751

$ 17,479

$ 16,967

$ 16,662

$ 16,612

Loans, net:































Taxable



4.36 %

4.43 %

4.37 %

4.41 %

4.33 % Tax-exempt



4.36 %

4.33 %

4.29 %

4.30 %

4.25 % Total loans, net



4.36 %

4.42 %

4.36 %

4.40 %

4.33 % Investments:































Taxable



2.01 %

1.93 %

1.93 %

1.87 %

1.72 % Tax-exempt



4.08 %

4.09 %

4.17 %

4.30 %

4.22 % Total investments



2.82 %

2.81 %

2.85 %

2.89 %

2.83 % Interest-bearing balances with banks



0.74 %

1.46 %

1.31 %

1.16 %

3.58 % Federal funds sold































Total interest-bearing assets



4.13 %

4.19 %

4.14 %

4.17 %

4.10 % Interest expense:































Deposits



0.54 %

0.50 %

0.48 %

0.47 %

0.47 % Short-term borrowings



1.43 %

1.30 %

1.13 %

0.86 %

0.63 % Long-term debt



2.44 %

2.43 %

2.44 %

2.44 %

2.40 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



0.66 %

0.61 %

0.60 %

0.57 %

0.56 % Net interest spread



3.47 %

3.58 %

3.54 %

3.60 %

3.54 % Net interest margin



3.63 %

3.73 %

3.68 %

3.73 %

3.67 % Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





































Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

At period end

2017

2017

2017

2017

2016

Assets:































Cash and due from banks

$ 36,336

$ 31,839

$ 41,026

$ 31,511

$ 39,496

Interest-bearing balances in other banks



1,152



1,067



375



304



445

Federal funds sold































Investment securities:































Available-for-sale



272,548



259,138



256,774



264,644



259,410

Held-to-maturity



9,274



9,564



9,868



10,180



10,517

Total investments



281,822



268,702



266,642



274,824



269,927

Loans held for sale



106



460









444







Loans, net



1,693,065



1,632,515



1,597,362



1,559,867



1,532,965

Less: allowance for loan losses



18,960



18,831



17,802



16,969



15,961

Net loans



1,674,105



1,613,684



1,579,560



1,542,898



1,517,004

Premises and equipment, net



37,557



37,373



35,892



34,967



33,260

Accrued interest receivable



6,936



5,908



6,206



5,604



6,228

Goodwill



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370

Other intangible assets, net



3,178



3,427



3,685



3,944



4,211

Other assets



65,712



66,406



68,002



65,640



65,501

Total assets

$ 2,170,274

$ 2,092,236

$ 2,064,758

$ 2,023,506

$ 1,999,442

Liabilities:































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 380,729

$ 372,146

$ 356,435

$ 358,538

$ 353,686

Interest-bearing



1,338,289



1,315,709



1,282,998



1,257,006



1,235,071

Total deposits



1,719,018



1,687,855



1,639,433



1,615,544



1,588,757

Short-term borrowings



123,675



71,900



91,500



77,475



82,700

Long-term debt



49,734



50,199



57,160



57,615



58,134

Accrued interest payable



497



481



431



457



462

Other liabilities



12,374



15,505



12,725



13,096



12,771

Total liabilities



1,905,298



1,825,940



1,801,249



1,764,187



1,742,824

Stockholders' equity:































Common stock



14,793



14,793



14,792



14,788



14,788

Capital surplus



135,043



134,988



134,937



134,888



134,871

Retained earnings



121,353



119,971



116,988



113,621



111,114

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(6,213)



(3,456)



(3,208)



(3,978)



(4,155)

Total stockholders' equity



264,976



266,296



263,509



259,319



256,618

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,170,274

$ 2,092,236

$ 2,064,758

$ 2,023,506

$ 1,999,442

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





































Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Average quarterly balances

2017

2017

2017

2017

2016

Assets:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 1,540,356

$ 1,482,215

$ 1,464,401

$ 1,429,323

$ 1,422,725

Tax-exempt



116,055



114,455



114,287



105,442



105,119

Total loans, net



1,656,411



1,596,670



1,578,688



1,534,765



1,527,844

Investments:































Taxable



169,973



157,104



159,841



159,593



150,697

Tax-exempt



109,979



106,865



111,061



115,347



119,805

Total investments



279,952



263,969



270,902



274,940



270,502

Interest-bearing balances with banks



1,069



272



307



349



333

Federal funds sold































Total interest-bearing assets



1,937,432



1,860,911



1,849,897



1,810,054



1,798,679

Other assets



195,815



195,773



196,913



194,499



192,266

Total assets

$ 2,133,247

$ 2,056,684

$ 2,046,810

$ 2,004,553

$ 1,990,945

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:































Deposits:































Interest-bearing

$ 1,338,282

$ 1,299,661

$ 1,270,459

$ 1,244,021

$ 1,241,586

Noninterest-bearing



376,888



366,610



356,282



346,567



341,795

Total deposits



1,715,170



1,666,271



1,626,741



1,590,588



1,583,381

Short-term borrowings



83,791



54,084



87,739



82,002



75,518

Long-term debt



49,949



56,270



57,372



57,856



58,404

Other liabilities



16,411



14,820



14,305



14,872



15,616

Total liabilities



1,865,321



1,791,445



1,786,157



1,745,318



1,732,919

Stockholders' equity



267,926



265,239



260,653



259,235



258,026

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,133,247

$ 2,056,684

$ 2,046,810

$ 2,004,553

$ 1,990,945

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Asset Quality Data (In thousands)





































Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31





2017

2017

2017

2017

2016

At quarter end































Nonperforming assets:































Nonaccrual/restructured loans

$ 10,559

$ 11,714

$ 10,429

$ 11,446

$ 12,974

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



735



1,509



835



462



844

Foreclosed assets



284



358



384



236



393

Total nonperforming assets

$ 11,578

$ 13,581

$ 11,648

$ 12,144

$ 14,211



































Three months ended































Allowance for loan losses:































Beginning balance

$ 18,831

$ 17,802

$ 16,969

$ 15,961

$ 15,712

Charge-offs



1,139



268



431



311



1,358

Recoveries



68



97



64



119



207

Provision for loan losses



1,200



1,200



1,200



1,200



1,400

Ending balance

$ 18,960

$ 18,831

$ 17,802

$ 16,969

$ 15,961

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except share and per share data)





































Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Three months ended

2017

2017

2017

2017

2016

Core net income per share:































Net income GAAP

$ 2,648

$ 5,350

$ 5,659

$ 4,800

$ 4,728

Adjustments:































Less: Gain on sale of merchant services business















2,278













Add: Expenses related to sale of merchant services business















271













Add: Gain on sale of merchant services business tax adjustment















702













Add: Tax expense from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017



2,623

























Net income Core

$ 5,271

$ 5,350

$ 4,354

$ 4,800

$ 4,728

Average common shares outstanding



7,396,505



7,396,505



7,396,163



7,394,143



7,394,143

Core net income per share

$ 0.71

$ 0.72

$ 0.59

$ 0.65

$ 0.64

Tangible book value:































Total stockholders' equity

$ 264,976

$ 266,296

$ 263,509

$ 259,319

$ 256,618

Less: Goodwill



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370

Less: Other intangible assets, net



3,178



3,427



3,685



3,944



4,211

Total tangible stockholders' equity

$ 198,428

$ 199,499

$ 196,454

$ 192,005

$ 189,037

Common shares outstanding



7,396,505



7,396,505



7,396,163



7,394,143



7,394,143

Tangible book value per share

$ 26.83

$ 26.97

$ 26.56

$ 25.97

$ 25.57

Core return on average stockholders' equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 2,648

$ 5,350

$ 5,659

$ 4,800

$ 4,728

Adjustments:































Less: Gain on sale of merchant services business















2,278













Add: Expenses related to sale of merchant services business















271













Add: Gain on sale of merchant services business tax adjustment















702













Add: Tax expense from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017



2,623

























Net income Core

$ 5,271

$ 5,350

$ 4,354

$ 4,800

$ 4,728

Average stockholders' equity

$ 267,926

$ 265,239

$ 260,653

$ 259,235

$ 258,026

Core return on average stockholders' equity



7.81 %

8.00 %

6.70 %

7.51 %

7.29 % Return on average tangible equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 2,648

$ 5,350

$ 5,659

$ 4,800

$ 4,728

Average stockholders' equity

$ 267,926

$ 265,239

$ 260,653

$ 259,235

$ 258,026

Less: average intangibles



66,673



66,926



67,185



67,448



67,725

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 201,253

$ 198,313

$ 193,468

$ 191,787

$ 190,301

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



5.22 %

10.70 %

11.73 %

10.15 %

9.88 % Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 2,648

$ 5,350

$ 5,659

$ 4,800

$ 4,728

Adjustments:































Less: Gain on sale of merchant services business















2,278













Add: Expenses related to sale of merchant services business















271













Add: Gain on sale of merchant services business tax adjustment















702













Add: Tax expense from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017



2,623

























Net income Core

$ 5,271

$ 5,350

$ 4,354

$ 4,800

$ 4,728

Average stockholders' equity

$ 267,926

$ 265,239

$ 260,653

$ 259,235

$ 258,026

Less: average intangibles



66,673



66,926



67,185



67,448



67,725

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 201,253

$ 198,313

$ 193,468

$ 191,787

$ 190,301

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity



10.39 %

10.70 %

9.03 %

10.15 %

9.88 % Core return on average assets:































Net income GAAP

$ 2,648

$ 5,350

$ 5,659

$ 4,800

$ 4,728

Adjustments:































Less: Gain on sale of merchant services business















2,278













Add: Expenses related to sale of merchant services business















271













Add: Gain on sale of merchant services business tax adjustment















702













Add: Tax expense from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017



2,623

























Net income Core

$ 5,271

$ 5,350

$ 4,354

$ 4,800

$ 4,728

Average assets

$ 2,133,247

$ 2,056,684

$ 2,046,810

$ 2,004,553

$ 1,990,945

Core return on average assets



0.98 %

1.03 %

0.85 %

0.97 %

0.94 % Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except share and per share data)



















Dec 31

Dec 31

Year Ended

2017

2016

Core net income per share:













Net income GAAP

$ 18,457

$ 19,583

Adjustments:













Less: Gain on sale of merchant services business



2,278







Less: Gains on sale of investment securities









623

Add: Expenses related to sale of merchant services business



271







Add: Gain on sale of merchant services business tax adjustment



702







Add: Gains on sale of investment securities tax adjustment









218

Add: Tax expense from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017



2,623







Net income Core

$ 19,775

$ 19,178

Average common shares outstanding



7,395,837



7,396,716

Core net income per share

$ 2.67

$ 2.59

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoples-financial-services-corp-reports-fourth-quarter-2017-earnings-300592859.html SOURCE Peoples Financial Services Corp.

© PRNewswire 2018 0 Latest news on PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES 10:35p PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES : posts 4Q profit 10:15p PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES : Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings 08:24p PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition.. 01/26 PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES : Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend 01/26 PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. (NA : PFIS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors.. 01/25 PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (fo.. 2017 PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. : Declares Fourth Quarter 2017 Dividend 2017 PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES : posts 3Q profit 2017 PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. : Reports Third Quarter 2017 Earnings 2017 PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition.. News from SeekingAlpha 04:21p Peoples Financial Services reports Q4 results 01/26 Peoples Financial Services declares $0.32 dividend 2017 Peoples Financial Services declares $0.32 dividend 2017 Peoples Financial Services reports Q3 results 2017 Peoples Financial Services declares $0.32 dividend