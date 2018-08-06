Log in
PEPSICO (PEP)
117.15 USD   +0.73%
01:26p PEPSICO : Longtime PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi is stepping down
AQ
01:23p PEPSICO : CEO Nooyi to step down, Ramon Laguarta to succeed
RE
01:16p PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi to Step Aside
DJ
PepsiCo : CEO Nooyi to step down, Ramon Laguarta to succeed

08/06/2018 | 01:23pm CEST
Indra Nooyi, CEO of PepsiCo, takes part in a panel during the Women In The World Summit in the Manhattan borough of New York

(Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc said on Monday Indra Nooyi would step down as chief executive officer after 12 years at the helm and named President Ramon Laguarta as her replacement.

Laguarta will take over from Nooyi on Oct. 3 and will also join the board, the company said in a statement.

Nooyi, 62, who has been with the company for 24 years, will continue as chairman of the board until early 2019.

Laguarta, a 22-year veteran of PepsiCo, oversaw global operations, corporate strategy, public policy and government affairs in his role as president.

He also served as CEO of the company's Europe Sub-Saharan Africa division before becoming president.

The company's shares have gained 78 percent since Nooyi took the top job in 2006.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Uday Sampath Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 64 910 M
EBIT 2018 10 893 M
Net income 2018 7 879 M
Debt 2018 21 918 M
Yield 2018 3,09%
P/E ratio 2018 21,24
P/E ratio 2019 19,23
EV / Sales 2018 2,87x
EV / Sales 2019 2,79x
Capitalization 164 B
Technical analysis trends PEPSICO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 117 $
Spread / Average Target 0,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Indra K. Nooyi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramon Luis Laguarta President
Hugh F. Johnston Chief Financial Officer, Vice Chairman & EVP
Mehmood A. Khan Chief Scientific Officer, Vice Chairman & EVP
Jody R. Davids Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEPSICO-3.02%164 486
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO, SAB DE CV-1.66%32 650
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS1.81%19 692
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC-3.88%7 339
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-15.47%4 660
A.G. BARR PLC1.58%1 007
