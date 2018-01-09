PepsiCo : New MTN DEW ICE™ Brings an Ice Cold Charge to Dew® Nation with a Clear, Refreshing, Lemon-Lime Flavored DEW

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Dew is introducing MTN DEW ICE, a crisp, clear, carbonated soft drink made with a splash of real juice that will keep Dew Nation charged and refreshed. MTN DEW ICE is a marquee addition to the PepsiCo portfolio and the answer for those looking for a thirst-quenching lemon-lime flavored beverage to keep them invigorated throughout the day.

"We're thrilled to introduce a new product to the Mountain Dew portfolio and give Dew Nation a clear, refreshing, lemon-lime DEW. We know we can deliver an incredible beverage that hits on the crisp and refreshing cues people want," said Roberto Rios, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Carbonated Soft Drinks – PepsiCo North America Beverages. "True to our brand, MTN DEW ICE represents the bold lifestyle of Dew Nation, and we'll be there to help them refresh, recharge and fuel their pursuits."

To launch MTN DEW ICE in a bold way, Mountain Dew will host a one-of-a-kind event in Brooklyn on Jan. 18. The immersive activation will feature an interactive ice installation with a bucket-list worthy payoff: a surprise iHeartRadio performance by one of the biggest names in hip-hop. Dew Nation can score tickets to the performance starting tomorrow on the iHeartRadio website or participate in the action by tuning into the livestream at www.iHeart.com. A 360-degree marketing program will follow the launch of MTN DEW ICE.

MTN DEW ICE drops in retail stores nationwide on Monday, Jan. 15 in 20 oz. bottles, 2 liter bottles, 12-packs of 12 oz. cans and a variety of other single and multipack sizes, with 100 calories per 12 ounces. MTN DEW ICE charges your senses as a lemon-lime flavored carbonated soda with caffeine. Visit www.mountaindew.com or Facebook.com/MountainDew for more information and join the conversation at @MountainDew #MTNDEWICE #ICECOLD.

About Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, Mountain Dew exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original Mountain Dew® and Diet Mountain Dew®, the permanent DEW product line includes Mountain Dew Code Red®, Mountain Dew LiveWire®, Mountain Dew Throwback®, Mountain Dew Pitch Black®, Mountain Dew Voltage®, Mountain Dew White Out® and Mountain Dew Kickstart®. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com, www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) products are enjoyed by consumers one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated approximately $63 billion in net revenue in 2016, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world is what enables PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

Media Contacts

Kristen Mueller, PepsiCo

O: 914.767.7450

E: [email protected]

Jack Barbour, Golin

O: 212.373.6078

E: [email protected]

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mtn-dew-ice-brings-an-ice-cold-charge-to-dew-nation-with-a-clear-refreshing-lemon-lime-flavored-dew-300580082.html

SOURCE Mountain Dew