Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  PepsiCo    PEP

PEPSICO (PEP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PepsiCo veteran Ramon Laguarta to replace Indra Nooyi as CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 01:44pm EDT
PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi poses for a portrait by products at the Tops SuperMarket in Batavia

(Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc has appointed Ramon Laguarta to take over as chief executive from Indra Nooyi, handing the reins to a veteran who led the company's fast-growing emerging markets business.

Laguarta, who starts on Oct. 3, will be tasked with managing the company's response as consumer tastes move away from sugary drinks.

Nooyi, 62, is stepping down after 24 years at PepsiCo, where she held a variety of roles, including her most recent 12 years as CEO. Her departure also leaves only one woman of color among Fortune 500 CEOs.

Laguarta will be PepsiCo's sixth CEO in its 53-year history.

"Ramon Laguarta is exactly the right person to help build on @PepsiCo's strong position and success. He has been a critical partner and friend and I am positive that he will take PepsiCo to new and greater heights in the years to come," Nooyi tweeted on Monday.

A 22-year veteran of PepsiCo, Laguarta oversaw global operations, corporate strategy, public policy and government affairs in his role as president.

The Spaniard previously headed the company's Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA) division - a unit PepsiCo characterized as "one of the most complex business divisions in the company," due to its mix of both developed and emerging markets.

Laguarta, 54, was named president of the company in September last year and was tipped to succeed Nooyi. He also formerly led PepsiCo's Eastern European operations.

"With a deep understanding of PepsiCo's international operations, and a broader understanding of the total company portfolio in his role as president, we believe that Laguarta is well-placed to continue executing on PepsiCo's current strategy," Cowen & Co analysts said.

PepsiCo's shares were up 1.6 percent in morning trading on Monday, touching a seven-month high of $118.21 earlier in the session.

Nooyi is the third female CEO to leave a Fortune 500 company in the last one year after Denise Morrison quit Campbell Soup in May and Irene Rosenfeld stepped down as the head of Oreo-cookie maker Mondelez International Inc in August 2017.

That leaves only 23 female CEOs at Fortune 500 companies, representing less than 5 percent of the total, according to the Fortune magazine.

RESHAPING PEPSI

In her climb to the top, Nooyi had been at the forefront of several deals that reshaped PepsiCo. While she was chief financial officer, PepsiCo bought Quaker Oats and when she was vice president of corporate strategy, it spun off its interest in Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell.

However, it was after becoming CEO in October 2006, that Nooyi cemented PepsiCo's dominance in the global snacks and drinks market - inking 80 tactical deals, including buying its bottling operations and the Naked juice brand

She has also bolstered its portfolio of healthier offerings, which now account for nearly half of its sales, compared with about 38 percent in 2006, better aligning its portfolio with evolving consumer tastes, according to Morningstar analyst Sonia Vora.

More recently, Nooyi focused on reinvigorating sales of its marquee sodas by stepping up marketing efforts to win market share from Coca-Cola.

As CEO for 12 years, she has boosted sales of the Mountain Dew and Gatorade maker to $63.5 billion, up 80 percent from when she started. The company's share price has risen 78 percent in the same period.

She also saw off billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz's efforts to spin off the company's drinks business from its more successful snacks division by offering his fund, Trian, a board seat in 2015 to make peace. The hedge fund exited its stake in 2016.

Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog, however, said the change at the top could see PepsiCo considering more strategic options.

"This transition could open a wider door to PEP considering a variety of potential alternatives, including stepped up refranchising or even potentially splitting up the company."

Nooyi will remain chairman of the board until early 2019.

PepsiCo said it has not yet entered into any compensation arrangements with Nooyi or Laguarta with respect to changes in their job roles.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Uday Sampath Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Bernard Orr)

By Siddharth Cavale and Uday Sampath Kumar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAMPBELL SOUP 0.84% 43.165 Delayed Quote.-11.12%
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL -0.33% 43.6178 Delayed Quote.2.24%
PEPSICO 1.69% 118.29 Delayed Quote.-3.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PEPSICO
01:44pPepsiCo veteran Ramon Laguarta to replace Indra Nooyi as CEO
RE
01:22pPepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi to Step Aside, Veteran Set to Take Helm -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:18pPepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi to Step Aside, Veteran Set to Take Helm -- Update
DJ
09:29aPEPSICO : Indra Nooyi latest high-profile female CEO to exit
AQ
09:25aPEPSICO : CEO Indra Nooyi to step down
AQ
09:20aPEPSICO : CEO Indra Nooyi to step down
AQ
07:32aPEPSICO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07:26aPEPSICO : Longtime PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi is stepping down
AQ
07:16aPepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi to Step Aside
DJ
07:16aMEET PEPSICO'S NEXT CEO : Ramon Laguarta
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:00aHow To Retire In 2018 For Baby Boomers 
07:48aSearching For Big Juicy Dividends In The USA. 
07:09aPepsiCo names new CEO 
06:23aTHE ROSE 93 STOCK JULY PORTFOLIO UPD : Delightful Spicy Dividends Up 60.2% From .. 
06:07a27 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Defensive WallStar Stocks Declared To August 201.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 64 910 M
EBIT 2018 10 893 M
Net income 2018 7 879 M
Debt 2018 21 918 M
Yield 2018 3,09%
P/E ratio 2018 21,24
P/E ratio 2019 19,23
EV / Sales 2018 2,87x
EV / Sales 2019 2,79x
Capitalization 164 B
Chart PEPSICO
Duration : Period :
PepsiCo Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEPSICO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 117 $
Spread / Average Target 0,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Indra K. Nooyi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ramon Luis Laguarta President
Hugh F. Johnston Chief Financial Officer, Vice Chairman & EVP
Mehmood A. Khan Chief Scientific Officer, Vice Chairman & EVP
Jody R. Davids Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEPSICO-3.02%164 486
FOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO, SAB DE CV-1.66%32 650
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS1.81%19 692
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC-3.88%7 339
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-15.47%4 660
A.G. BARR PLC1.58%1 007
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.