4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Peptidream Inc    4587   JP3836750004

PEPTIDREAM INC (4587)
Report
PeptiDream : Announces the Appointment of Dr. Kiyofumi Kaneshiro to the Management Team at PeptiDream Inc.

01/12/2018 | 04:42am CET

PeptiDream Inc., a Kanagawa-based biopharmaceutical company (“PeptiDream”)(TOKYO:4587) announced today, the appointment of Dr. Kiyofumi Kaneshiro to the management team at PeptiDream.

Dr. Kaneshiro has a unique balance of a strong scientific background coupled with a wealth of healthcare industry experience in management, strategy, and organization. Prior to joining PeptiDream, Dr. Kaneshiro was a Partner and Managing Director at The Boston Consulting Group (BCG). At BCG, Dr. Kaneshiro worked predominantly with clients in the pharmaceutical and medtech sectors. He led a broad range of projects in his 11+ year career at BCG, including corporate growth strategy development, M&A strategy development, new business launch, and R&D productivity enhancement.

At PeptiDream, in his role as Executive Vice President, Dr. Kaneshiro will work side-by-side President Dr. Patrick C. Reid and Executive Vice President Dr. Keiichi Masuya to manage and direct all scientific, strategic, and business efforts at PeptiDream. Dr. Kaneshiro received his PhD from the University of Tokyo in 2005 in Oncology and Cancer Biology.

[Comment from Dr. Patrick C. Reid, President & CEO of PeptiDream Inc]
We are extremely excited to welcome Dr. Kaneshiro to our management team here at PeptiDream. His breadth of abilities and experiences make him the ideal addition to help guide PeptiDream toward our business and strategic objectives as we enter our next phase of growth.”

[Comment from Dr. Kiyofumi Kaneshiro, Executive Vice President of PeptiDream Inc]
My ultimate goal is to innovate something valuable which can really change the world. PeptiDream is definitely the best place to realize my aspiration through combining the past experiences both in science and business consulting. I am very excited to join the management team and shape the future of PeptiDream and the industry

Over the past seven years, PeptiDream has established funded discovery collaborations with 18 leading pharmaceutical companies; Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Mitsubishi Tanabe, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck & Co.(USA), Sanofi, Teijin, Kyorin, Ipsen, Genentech, Shionogi, Asahi Kasei, Janssen, and Bayer all of which are active and ongoing. In addition, PeptiDream has transferred its PDPS discovery platform for broad use to Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Novartis, Lilly, Genentech, and Shionogi.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 8 358 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 3 222 M
Finance 2018 7 683 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 156,76
P/E ratio 2019 87,91
EV / Sales 2018 60,2x
EV / Sales 2019 40,8x
Capitalization 510 B
Chart PEPTIDREAM INC
Duration : Period :
Peptidream Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4587 | JP3836750004 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PEPTIDREAM INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4 044  JPY
Spread / Average Target -4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kiichi Kubota Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Crawford Reid Managing Director, Head-Research & Development
Yoshiyuki Sekine Director & Manager-Business Administration
Hiroaki Suga Outside Director
Michio Sasaoka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEPTIDREAM INC8.52%4 566
GILEAD SCIENCES9.02%102 789
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.10%39 802
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.94%39 372
GENMAB A/S13.90%11 501
EXELIXIS, INC.-1.28%8 873
