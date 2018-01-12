PeptiDream : Announces the Appointment of Dr. Kiyofumi Kaneshiro to the Management Team at PeptiDream Inc.

PeptiDream Inc., a Kanagawa-based biopharmaceutical company (“PeptiDream”)(TOKYO:4587) announced today, the appointment of Dr. Kiyofumi Kaneshiro to the management team at PeptiDream.

Dr. Kaneshiro has a unique balance of a strong scientific background coupled with a wealth of healthcare industry experience in management, strategy, and organization. Prior to joining PeptiDream, Dr. Kaneshiro was a Partner and Managing Director at The Boston Consulting Group (BCG). At BCG, Dr. Kaneshiro worked predominantly with clients in the pharmaceutical and medtech sectors. He led a broad range of projects in his 11+ year career at BCG, including corporate growth strategy development, M&A strategy development, new business launch, and R&D productivity enhancement.

At PeptiDream, in his role as Executive Vice President, Dr. Kaneshiro will work side-by-side President Dr. Patrick C. Reid and Executive Vice President Dr. Keiichi Masuya to manage and direct all scientific, strategic, and business efforts at PeptiDream. Dr. Kaneshiro received his PhD from the University of Tokyo in 2005 in Oncology and Cancer Biology.

[Comment from Dr. Patrick C. Reid, President & CEO of PeptiDream Inc]

“We are extremely excited to welcome Dr. Kaneshiro to our management team here at PeptiDream. His breadth of abilities and experiences make him the ideal addition to help guide PeptiDream toward our business and strategic objectives as we enter our next phase of growth.”

[Comment from Dr. Kiyofumi Kaneshiro, Executive Vice President of PeptiDream Inc]

“My ultimate goal is to innovate something valuable which can really change the world. PeptiDream is definitely the best place to realize my aspiration through combining the past experiences both in science and business consulting. I am very excited to join the management team and shape the future of PeptiDream and the industry”

Over the past seven years, PeptiDream has established funded discovery collaborations with 18 leading pharmaceutical companies; Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Mitsubishi Tanabe, Daiichi Sankyo, Merck & Co.(USA), Sanofi, Teijin, Kyorin, Ipsen, Genentech, Shionogi, Asahi Kasei, Janssen, and Bayer all of which are active and ongoing. In addition, PeptiDream has transferred its PDPS discovery platform for broad use to Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Novartis, Lilly, Genentech, and Shionogi.

