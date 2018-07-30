Log in
News Summary

Perpetual Income & Growth Invest Trust : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

07/30/2018 | 06:17pm CEST

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company)

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE:   Purchase of Own Securities

.

The Company announces that, on 30 July 2018 it repurchased 35,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at 363p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 35,000.

The total number of ordinary shares of 10p each remaining in issue (excluding 35,000 shares of 10p each held in Treasury) is 240,397,350.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
30 July 2018


© PRNewswire 2018
