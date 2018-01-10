Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. : Announces Management Fee Reduction Related to Allergan Settlement

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (NA:PSH) today released the
Dear Pershing Square Investor,
On December 29, 2017, we announced that Pershing Square had entered into
an agreement in principle, subject to court approval, to settle two
class action lawsuits concerning the attempted acquisition of Allergan
by Pershing Square and Valeant. The Pershing Square funds’ share of the
settlement is $193.75 million. After considering all of the facts in
consultation with counsel and based upon the parties’ work with a
leading mediator over the prior 18 months, we believe it was in the best
interest of the funds to enter into this settlement in order to resolve
the litigation.
GAAP/IFRS accounting has strict rules which relate to when we are
permitted to recognize litigation-related reserves. At year-end 2016, in
consultation with our auditors and counsel, we booked a reserve totaling
$75 million across all of the Pershing Square funds. At year-end 2017,
also with our auditors’ and counsel’s advice, the funds booked an
additional reserve totaling $118.75 million, which when added to the $75
million reserve taken at the end of 2016 represents the full amount of
the funds’ share of the settlement. Substantially all of the legal fees
related to the Allergan matter have been covered by insurance.
Typically, Pershing Square’s investment-related expenses are incurred
before or during the pendency of an investment. As such, our accounting
for performance is inherently conservative, as our expenses are normally
incurred earlier, while most of the profits on which incentive fees are
charged are typically realized later in light of our long-term holding
period for investments. Because Pershing Square employees are the
largest investors in the funds, we bear the largest amount of expenses,
such as these settlement expenses, when they are incurred.
As a result of the required accounting for the settlement,
Allergan-related settlement expenses have been recognized two and three
years later than when the related incentive fees on the Allergan
investment were paid in 2014. If our performance had been positive in
the years following the Allergan gains, investors would have received
the benefit of a reduced incentive fee in 2016 and 2017 as a result of
these reserves. Because the funds are below their high water marks,
however, investors did not get the benefit of a reduced incentive fee in
2016 or 2017. Instead, investors received the benefit of an increased
high water mark, which reduces future incentive fees payable to the
investment manager.
Under the terms of our fund documents, the full settlement amount would
have been borne by the funds as an expense related to the Allergan
investment. In light of the above facts, however, we believe that
following the incentive fee and expense allocation methodologies
specified under our fund documents in this situation would leave
investors in a less than ideal position. As such, we believe a different
approach, albeit one not contemplated by the funds’ documents, is
appropriate.
Assuming the settlement is finalized by the Court, in order to address
this issue, we will be reducing future management fees for all of the
Pershing Square funds which incurred this litigation expense by a total
of $32.2 million, which represents the amount that incentive fees would
have been reduced had this expense been incurred in 2014
contemporaneously with the Allergan gains. This fee reduction will be
realized in eight equal installments over the next eight quarters
beginning with the management fee payable on April 1, 2018. The reduced
fees will be allocated among the funds based upon the amount of
settlement reserves previously recognized by the respective funds at
year-end 2016 and year-end 2017. For example, as Pershing Square
Holdings incurred 44.6% of the settlement reserves, its management fees
over the next eight quarters will be reduced by a total of $14.4
million. Similarly, the other funds’ shares of the fee reduction will be
proportional to their share of the settlement.
This reduction in management fees is not simply a timing benefit for
investors as the existing year-end 2017 high water marks (which already
reflect the full settlement expense) will remain unchanged, and
incentive fees will not be paid until the full amount of the settlement
and other losses have been fully recovered.
We very much value our long-term partnership with you and look forward
to seeing you at our upcoming investor meeting later this month.
Please contact the investor relations team at [email protected]
or myself if you have any questions.
Sincerely,
William A. Ackman
