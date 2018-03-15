Persimmon names Roger Devlin as new chairman

Log in
03/15/2018 | 08:38am CET

LONDON (Reuters) - Persimmon (>> Persimmon), Britain's second-biggest builder, on Thursday named Roger Devlin as its new chairman, hoping he will help the company move on after a row over an executive incentive plan saw his predecessor quit last year.

Devlin will step down as chairman of pub operator Marston's and as the senior independent director of the Football Association on May 1 and start as Persimmon chairman on June 1.

He is also chairman designate of bookmaker William Hill.

In December Persimmon's then chairman Nicholas Wrigley and the chairman of the company's remuneration committee Jonathan Davie quit, recognising their mistake in not putting a cap on the incentive plan.

That scheme has since been reined in but originally could have seen the firm's top management, including Chief Executive Jeff Fairburn, make a profit of more than 200 million pounds on share options.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Costas Pitas)

Stocks treated in this article : Persimmon, Marston's PLC, William Hill
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 3 616 M
EBIT 2018 1 031 M
Net income 2018 843 M
Finance 2018 1 346 M
Yield 2018 6,85%
P/E ratio 2018 9,59
P/E ratio 2019 9,25
EV / Sales 2018 1,82x
EV / Sales 2019 1,69x
Capitalization 7 916 M
Chart PERSIMMON
Duration : Period :
Persimmon Technical Analysis Chart | PSN | GB0006825383 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PERSIMMON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 27,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Fairburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nigel Mills Chairman
Michael Hugh Killoran Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Marion Jane Sears Independent Non-Executive Director
David Jenkinson Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERSIMMON-6.87%11 068
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-8.53%25 262
D.R. HORTON-13.18%16 668
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD-8.70%12 284
SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO LTD-20.28%8 707
PULTEGROUP-9.23%8 646
