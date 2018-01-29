Log in
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED

PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED (PDL)
Petra Diamonds : sees lower-than-expected core earnings, cuts 2018 output view

01/29/2018 | 08:38am CET
A mine worker is seen in front of a giant drill-cum-vacuum cleaner that accelerates drilling at an underground tunnel at Cullinan mine outside Pretoria, northeast of Johannesburg

Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Monday it expects full-year core earnings to come in about 10 percent to 15 percent below consensus, and cut its 2018 production forecast.

Petra said it expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to be lower, mainly due to the recent strengthening of the South African rand and its potential impact on Petra's cost base in US dollar terms.

The company said it expects to produce 4.6-4.7 million carats (mcts), below its previous forecast of 4.8-5 mcts, primarily due to lower grade diamonds recovered from its Cullinan mine in South Africa.

Petra, which said in October it expected to breach an EBITDA related covenant measurement ratios, said it started formal discussions with its lender group.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 621 M
EBIT 2018 168 M
Net income 2018 63,3 M
Debt 2018 562 M
Yield 2018 0,49%
P/E ratio 2018 9,14
P/E ratio 2019 5,68
EV / Sales 2018 1,86x
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
Capitalization 594 M
Chart PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petra Diamonds Limited Technical Analysis Chart | PDL | BMG702781094 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1,50 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoffel Johan Dippenaar Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adonis Pouroulis Non-Executive Chairman
Jacques Breytenbach Chief Financial Officer
Koos Visser Chief Technical Officer
James Murry Davidson Executive Director & Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED0.96%594
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%10 691
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP-1.62%9 834
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%9 287
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD2.38%8 328
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH-2.54%8 175
