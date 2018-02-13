Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Petrel Energy Ltd    PRL   AU000000PRL2

PETREL ENERGY LTD (PRL)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 02/13
0.005 AUD   -16.67%
02/07PETREL ENERGY : Response to ASX Query
PU
01/16PETREL ENERGY : Cerro de Chaga-1 Update Cerro de Chaga-1 Update
AQ
01/15PETREL ENERGY : Cerro de Chaga-1 Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Petrel Energy : Cerro de Chaga-1 Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2018 | 11:46pm CET

ASX/MEDIA RELEASE

14 February 2018

Cerro de Chaga-1 Update

Petrel Energy Limited (ASX:PRL) advises that Schuepbach Energy Uruguay SRL (SEU) operations at the Cerro de Chaga-1 (Panizza) well remain temporarily suspended as the Company continues to reassess and optimise its operational and funding strategy going forward (Working Interest 62.7%).

To assist with this process Petrel has appointed Euro-Latin Capital as advisers to help with the introduction of potential new partners into the project. Euro-Latin Capital is a Latin American based M&A Advisory, Private Equity and investment firm who will assist Petrel to find new partners for its Uruguay assets.

As a first stage in the partnering process and to enable drilling operations to commence as soon as possible Petrel is finalising documentation with its drillers to participate in the project.

Managing Director, Mr David Casey, said "while we are undertaking the partner process earlier than originally planned due to our current partner not funding, we are encouraged by the early interest shown on the back of Uruguay's first ever oil discovery in our first well. We are also very encouraged by our drilling contractors continued commitment to the project by partnering with us and potentially acquiring a direct stake in the project."

For further information contact:

David Casey - Managing Director Phone +61 2 9254 9000

Petrel Energy Limited | Level 6, 10 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000 | T: +612 9254-9000

E:[email protected]| www.petrelenergy.com | ABN 82 125 394 667

Petrel Energy Limited published this content on 14 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2018 22:45:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETREL ENERGY LTD
02/07PETREL ENERGY : Response to ASX Query
PU
01/18PETREL ENERGY : Announces Cerro de Chaga-1 Update
AQ
01/16PETREL ENERGY : Cerro de Chaga-1 Update Cerro de Chaga-1 Update
AQ
01/15PETREL ENERGY : Cerro de Chaga-1 Update
PU
2017PETREL ENERGY : New investor to fund Tesorillo
AQ
2017PETREL ENERGY : New investor to fund Tesorillo
PU
2017PETREL ENERGY : Cerro de Chaga-1 Update
AQ
2017PETREL ENERGY : Exposure to Uruguay increased by 22.9%
AQ
2017PETREL ENERGY : Exposure to Uruguay increased by 22.9%
PU
2017PETREL ENERGY : Change of Director's Interest - Amended
PU
More news
Chart PETREL ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Petrel Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | PRL | AU000000PRL2 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PETREL ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
David Andrew Casey Managing Director & Director
Alexander M. Sundich Non-Executive Chairman
Ian Bruce Kirkham Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
James Russell Porter Non-Executive Director
Andrew Williams Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETREL ENERGY LTD-36.36%0
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.23%63 853
CNOOC LTD-2.67%62 074
EOG RESOURCES-6.37%59 638
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-7.05%53 468
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD-3.87%38 155
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.