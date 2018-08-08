Petrel Energy : EGM Results of Meeting
08/08/2018 | 04:17am CEST
Petrel Energy Limited Extraordinary General Meeting Wednesday, 08 August 2018
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Resolution details
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
Resolution
Result
Resolution
Resolution
Type
For
Against
Proxy's Discretion
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain*
Carried / Not Carried
1. Approval and ratification of issue of placement shares
Ordinary
200,322,451 89.04%
20,104,293 8.94%
4,543,480 2.02%
81,593,789
Not Applicable
Carried
2A. Approval of the issue of placement shares to related parties - Mr Greg Columbus
Ordinary
376,191,633 88.78%
25,380,640 5.99%
22,139,742 5.23%
695,183
Not Applicable
Carried
2B. Approval of the issue of placement shares to related parties - Mr Alexander Sundich
Ordinary
400,433,362 88.93%
27,716,951 6.16%
22,139,742 4.92%
695,183
Not Applicable
Carried
3. Approval of the issue of shortfall shares under share purchase plan
Ordinary
455,243,741 90.15%
27,624,483 5.47%
22,139,742 4.38%
483,332
Not Applicable
Carried
4A. Approval of the issue of shares to Directors and senior managers in lieu of fees - Mr David Casey
Ordinary
391,083,660 88.93%
27,538,916 6.26%
21,139,742 4.81%
685,183
Not Applicable
Carried
4B. Approval of the issue of shares to Directors and senior managers in lieu of fees - Mr Alexander Sundich
Ordinary
401,841,397 89.24%
27,318,916 6.07%
21,139,742 4.69%
685,183
Not Applicable
Carried
4C. Approval of the issue of shares to Directors and senior managers in lieu of fees - Mr Russell Porter
Ordinary
456,347,457 90.40%
27,102,250 5.37%
21,356,408 4.23%
685,183
Not Applicable
Carried
4D. Approval of the issue of shares to Directors and senior managers in lieu of fees - Mr Andrew Williams
Ordinary
456,347,457 90.40%
27,318,916 5.41%
21,139,742 4.19%
685,183
Not Applicable
Carried
4E. Approval of the issue of shares to Directors and senior managers in lieu of fees - Mr Ian Kirkham
Ordinary
431,006,471 89.88%
27,195,340 5.67%
21,356,408 4.45%
5,876,639
Not Applicable
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
Disclaimer
Petrel Energy Limited published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 02:16:03 UTC
