PETREL ENERGY LTD (PRL)

PETREL ENERGY LTD (PRL)
End-of-day quote  - 08/07
0.002 AUD   --.--%
0.002 AUD   --.--%
PETREL ENERGY : EGM Results of Meeting
PU
PETREL ENERGY : Update on Tesorillo Project, Spain
AQ
PETREL ENERGY : Update on Tesorillo Project, Spain
PU
Petrel Energy : EGM Results of Meeting

08/08/2018 | 04:17am CEST

Petrel Energy Limited Extraordinary General Meeting Wednesday, 08 August 2018

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

Resolution

Result

Resolution

Resolution

Type

For

Against

Proxy's Discretion

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried / Not Carried

1. Approval and ratification of issue of placement shares

Ordinary

200,322,451 89.04%

20,104,293 8.94%

4,543,480 2.02%

81,593,789

Not Applicable

Carried

2A. Approval of the issue of placement shares to related parties - Mr Greg Columbus

Ordinary

376,191,633 88.78%

25,380,640 5.99%

22,139,742 5.23%

695,183

Not Applicable

Carried

2B. Approval of the issue of placement shares to related parties - Mr Alexander Sundich

Ordinary

400,433,362 88.93%

27,716,951 6.16%

22,139,742 4.92%

695,183

Not Applicable

Carried

3. Approval of the issue of shortfall shares under share purchase plan

Ordinary

455,243,741 90.15%

27,624,483 5.47%

22,139,742 4.38%

483,332

Not Applicable

Carried

4A. Approval of the issue of shares to Directors and senior managers in lieu of fees - Mr David Casey

Ordinary

391,083,660 88.93%

27,538,916 6.26%

21,139,742 4.81%

685,183

Not Applicable

Carried

4B. Approval of the issue of shares to Directors and senior managers in lieu of fees - Mr Alexander Sundich

Ordinary

401,841,397 89.24%

27,318,916 6.07%

21,139,742 4.69%

685,183

Not Applicable

Carried

4C. Approval of the issue of shares to Directors and senior managers in lieu of fees - Mr Russell Porter

Ordinary

456,347,457 90.40%

27,102,250 5.37%

21,356,408 4.23%

685,183

Not Applicable

Carried

4D. Approval of the issue of shares to Directors and senior managers in lieu of fees - Mr Andrew Williams

Ordinary

456,347,457 90.40%

27,318,916 5.41%

21,139,742 4.19%

685,183

Not Applicable

Carried

4E. Approval of the issue of shares to Directors and senior managers in lieu of fees - Mr Ian Kirkham

Ordinary

431,006,471 89.88%

27,195,340 5.67%

21,356,408 4.45%

5,876,639

Not Applicable

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Petrel Energy Limited published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2018 02:16:03 UTC
