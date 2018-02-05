Log in
PETRO RIO SA (PRIO3)
End-of-day quote  - 02/05
84.48 BRL   -2.34%
10:35p PETRO RIO : January 2018 operational data
01/08 PETRO RIO : December 2017 operational data
2017 PETRO RIO : November 2017 operational data
Petro Rio : JANUARY 2018 OPERATIONAL DATA

02/05/2018 | 10:35pm CET

January 2018 Operational Data

Rio de Janeiro, February 5, 2018 - Petro Rio S.A. ("Company" or "PetroRio") (B3: PRIO3), in compliance with best practices in corporate governance and transparency, informs its preliminary and non-audited

Operational Data.

POLVO

Month

Average Production (bpd)

Offtakes (bbl)²

January

5,124¹

-

MANATI³

Month

Average Volume (m³/day)

January

408,907

1 In January Polvo Field performed scheduled maintence precedures which resulted in a temporary shutdown which lasted 10 days

3 Refers to PetroRio's 10% W.I. in Manati Field

2 Total barrels sold

About PetroRio

PetroRio is one of the largest independent companies in the oil and gas production in Brazil. The Company´s corporate culture seeks to increase production through the acquisition of new production assets, the re-exploration of assets, increased operational efficiency and reduction of production costs and corporate expenses. PetroRio's main objective is to create value for its shareholders with growing financial discipline and preserving its liquidity, with full respect for safety and the environment. For further information, please visit the Company's website:www.petroriosa.com.br.

Investor Relations www.petroriosa.com.br [email protected] +55 21 3721-3810

Petro Rio SA published this content on 05 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2018 21:34:02 UTC.

