PETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG
Results Q1/2018: Petro Welt Technologies AG posts strong EBIT increase

05/22/2018 | 08:00am CEST

DGAP-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Results Q1/2018: Petro Welt Technologies AG posts strong EBIT increase

22.05.2018 / 07:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Results Q1/2018: Petro Welt Technologies AG posts strong EBIT increase

- EBIT soared to EUR 5.5 million-a plus of 27.9%.

- Profit before tax jumped by 19.6%.

- Group result rose by 2.4% to EUR 4.3 million.

Vienna, May 22, 2018. The Group generates sales revenues primarily in Russian rubles (RUB); about 1,2% is contributed by the Kazakh business. Sales revenues in RUB during the first quarter of 2018 rose by 7.1%, but declined in EUR by 4.0% to EUR 76.6 million because the RUB depreciated by 11.5%.

The higher reduction in the optimized cost of sales by 8.1% relative to the revenue decrease enabled the gross profit to grow by 26.6%. As a result, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) jumped by 27.9% to EUR 5.5 million (Q1/2017: EUR 4.3 million). The EBIT margin rose from 5.4% in Q1/2017 to 7.2% in Q1/2018.

The additional effect of financial gains from bank deposits triggered a spectacular increase in the profit before tax (PBT) by 19.6% to EUR 6.7 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with EUR 5.6 million in the same prior-year period. Thus, even though tax expenses rose by 84.6% to EUR 2.4 million, the net profit in EUR climbed by 2.4% to EUR 4.3 million (Q1/2017: EUR 4.2 million).

EBITDA declined by 5.8% to EUR 16.1 million, and the EBITDA margin remained almost on the level of Q1/2017 (21.4%) comprising 21.0%.

The Company continues to maintain its strong liquidity position thanks to the increase in its operating cash flow by 28.3% to EUR 18.6 million (Q1/2017: EUR 14.5 million). The managerial cash position, which contains cash and cash equivalents and bank deposits, rose by EUR 7.7 million as at
31 March 2018 to EUR 142.1 million.

The marginal decrease in total assets by 2.9% to EUR 425.3 million was mostly attributable to the reduction in trade receivables and bank deposits. The equity ratio rose, however, reaching a level of 56.1% as at the 31 March 2018 reporting date, compared with 55.3% as at 31 December 2017.

The Q1/2018 Report of Petro Welt Technologies AG is available for download on our Website at
www.pewete.com.

Key Performance Indicators   Q1 2018 Q1 2017 Change
Sales revenues in EUR million 76.6 79.8 -4.0%
EBITDA in EUR million 16.1 17.1 -5.8%
EBIT in EUR million 5.5 4.3 +27.9%
EBITDA margin   21.0% 21.4% -
EBIT margin   7.2% 5.4% -
Group result in EUR million 4.3 4.2 +2.4%
Earnings per share in EUR 0.09 0.09  
Equity in EUR million 238.7 242.0 -1.4%
Operating cash flow In EUR million 18,6 14.5 +28.3%
Employees (average)   3,348 3,396 -1.4%
 

 




Contact:
Dirk Moser-Delarami
Grayling Austria GmbH
T: +43 1 524 4300 34 | M: +43 664 605 08 801
[email protected]

22.05.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Petro Welt Technologies AG
Kärntner Ring 11-13
1010 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 1 535 23 20 - 0
Fax: +43 1 535 23 20 - 20
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.pewete.com
ISIN: AT0000A00Y78
WKN: A0JKWU
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

688059  22.05.2018 

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 368 M
EBIT 2018 51,0 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 98,0 M
Yield 2018 1,20%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,62x
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
Capitalization 325 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,80 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
Managers
NameTitle
Yury Semenov Chief Executive Officer
Maurice Greroire Rene Dijols Chairman-Supervisory Board
Valeriy Inyushin Chief Financial Officer
Ralf Wojtek Member-Supervisory Board
Remi Paul Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG-0.45%383
SUBSEA 75.65%5 164
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING8.29%4 618
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED23.07%3 619
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY44.59%3 549
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC0.00%2 672
