Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petrobras Distribuidora SA PN    BRDT3   BRBRDTACNOR1

PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA PN (BRDT3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Shell, Petrobras units probed for Brazil price-fixing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 12:46am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of state-run oil company Petrobras is pictured in the company headquarters in Vitoria

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's three largest fuel distribution companies are under investigation for fixing prices at the pump, police said on Tuesday, reigniting debate over potential collusion among gas station owners in Latin America's largest oil producer.

The firms targeted by the probe are Petrobras Distribuidora SA, a subsidiary of state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA; Ipiranga, a unit of Ultrapar Participações SA; and Raízen, a Cosan SA and Royal Dutch Shell Plc joint venture.

Police in the southern state of Parana were serving eight arrest warrants and 12 search and seizure warrants in connection with the probe in the city of Curitiba, the state capital, according to police.

The probe comes two months after Brazil's economy was paralyzed by a trucker strike over soaring diesel fuel prices. While the government resolved that protest with new subsidies and other measures, antitrust regulators also raised concerns about a lack of competition in the highly concentrated sector.

Police said they were targeting managers and sales representatives of the three firms in the investigation, which has been underway for over a year.

They accused the fuel distribution companies of dictating the prices at the pump charged by individual gas station owners, a violation of Brazilian market rules that the owners should have freedom to set prices freely.

Shares in Petrobras Distribuidora, Ultrapar, and Cosan all tumbled at least 3.5 percent in late morning trade, dragging Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index <.BVSP> down some 1.3 percent.

To make sure the dictated prices were being applied by the gas station owners, the distribution companies hired people to ride motorbikes around the city of Curitiba to take pictures of the gas stations and their pricing banners, according to police.

Petrobras Distribuidora, also known as BR Distribuidora, said in a statement that it follows "the best commercial, competitive and ethical practices toward the consumer" and demands the same behavior from its partners and workforce.

Raizen said in a statement fuel prices were set by individual gas station owners with no interference from the distributor.

"The company operates in total conformity with applicable legislation and always acts toward the consumer in a competitive way and in favor of free competition," it said in a statement. In a statement late on Tuesday, Raizen said it had access to the probe late in the day and was considering information provided by the investigation reports.

Ipiranga said that it "does not incentives illegal practices," and that it operates in compliance with competition regulations.

The three companies under investigation together control more than two-thirds of the national fuel distribution market, according to data from oil regulator ANP.

The operation is the latest effort by Brazilian authorities to clamp down on collusion and price fixing in the fuel distribution market, which has been the most common target of accusations for cartel behavior by antitrust watchdog Cade.

The government had asked Cade earlier this year to investigate fuel stations for potential anticompetitive practices that could account for the large spread between fuel prices at refineries and at pumps.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski in Brasilia; Writing by Ana Mano; Additional writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Frances Kerry, Christian Plumb, Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft)

By Pedro Fonseca
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COSAN INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO -5.82% 36.87 End-of-day quote.-2.95%
COSAN LTD (USA) -4.83% 8.08 Delayed Quote.-12.47%
IBOVESPA -1.31% 79220.4383 Delayed Quote.4.53%
PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA PN -5.85% 19.49 End-of-day quote.28.59%
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS -0.85% 19.72 End-of-day quote.23.04%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 0.51% 29.34 Delayed Quote.5.06%
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES -8.07% 40.65 End-of-day quote.-40.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA
12:46aShell, Petrobras units probed for Brazil price-fixing
RE
07/13PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : S.A. - Appointment of a member of the Board of D..
AQ
06/29PETROBRAS : new Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer election
AQ
05/07PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : S.A. - Negotiation of Eletrobras Debts
AQ
2017PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Closing of the Public Offering of Petrobras Dist..
AQ
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 98 298 M
EBIT 2018 2 438 M
Net income 2018 1 343 M
Debt 2018 4 555 M
Yield 2018 5,11%
P/E ratio 2018 16,31
P/E ratio 2019 14,71
EV / Sales 2018 0,29x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 23 772 M
Chart PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA PN
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Distribuidora SA PN Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,8  BRL
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan de Sá Pereira Chief Executive Officer
Augusto Marques da Cruz Filho Chairman
Alípio Ferreira Pinto Director-Operations & Logistics
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Segen Farid Estefen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SA PN28.59%6 383
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-2.27%356 658
CHEVRON CORPORATION2.11%236 863
BP8.19%147 887
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP7.99%117 464
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES25.20%102 508
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.