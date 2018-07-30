Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Petrofac Limited    PFC   GB00B0H2K534

PETROFAC LIMITED (PFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Petrofac : to sell 49 percent of Mexican operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 07:32pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Group Chief Executive of Petrofac Asfari speaks during the Oil & Money conference in London

(Reuters) - British oilfield services provider Petrofac Ltd said on Monday it had agreed to sell 49 percent of its operations in Mexico to Perenco (Oil & Gas) International Ltd, as it prepares to scale back oil and gas production.

Petrofac, which designs, builds, operates and maintains oil and gas facilities, expanded into oil and gas production during the oil price boom earlier this decade.

The strategy didn't last and last year the company warned that its integrated energy services (IES) division would have lower than expected profits, hit by weaker oil prices, lower capital investment by clients in Mexico, and a delayed entry into the Greater Stella Area in the North Sea.

The company is now looking to refocus on core activities such as onshore engineering and construction.

Under the terms of the agreement, Perenco will pay an initial cash consideration of $200 million, with $30 million payable upon signing and $170 million payable upon completion, Petrofac said.

Petrofac did not say how much Perenco would pay in total for the stake, but said proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce gross debt. The company estimates that an impairment charge of about $100 million would be recorded from the sale.

The sale of the operations, which include oilfields Santuario, Magallanes and Arenque, are subject to approval by the Federal Competition Commission of Mexico, the company said, adding that it expected approval in the fourth quarter of this year.

Reuters exclusively reported in May that Petrofac had hired investment banks Barclays and HSBC to help with the sale of its oilfields in Mexico.

Petrofac, the subject of a Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation in Britain in connection with a probe into Monaco-based Unaoil, might also consider selling its Greater Stella assets in the UK North Sea, sources said then.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROFAC LIMITED
07:32pPETROFAC : to sell 49 percent of Mexican operations
RE
07/23PETROFAC : TSE Petrofac JV secures PMC services contract in Turkey
AQ
07/23PETROFAC : to work on gas storage expansion project in Turkey
AQ
07/20PETROFAC : TSE Petrofac JV wins gas storage contract
AQ
07/19PETROFAC : TSE Petrofac JV Secures PMC Services Contract in Turkey
AQ
07/19PETROFAC : TSE Petrofac JV secures PMC services contract in Turkey
PU
07/19PETROFAC : supports Oil & Gas and Refining & Petrochemicals Middle East 2018 Awa..
AQ
07/10PETROFAC : awarded Dutch offshore wind contract
PU
07/10PETROFAC : Wins Dutch Offshore Wind Contract
AQ
07/10PETROFAC : UK’s Petrofac awarded Dutch offshore wind contract
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/26Petrofac (POFCY) Presents At Lebanon International Oil & Gas Summit - Slidesh.. 
03/06Petrofac Ltd ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/06Petrofac (POFCY) Presents At 26th Annual Technical Conference - Slideshow 
03/01Petrofac Ltd 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
03/01Petrofac reports FY results 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 876 M
EBIT 2018 449 M
Net income 2018 221 M
Debt 2018 678 M
Yield 2018 4,83%
P/E ratio 2018 9,84
P/E ratio 2019 12,52
EV / Sales 2018 0,57x
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
Capitalization 2 669 M
Chart PETROFAC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petrofac Limited Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROFAC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,83 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ayman Asfari Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
René Médori Non-Executive Chairman
Alastair Cochran Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Matthias F. Bichsel Independent Non-Executive Director
George J. Pierson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROFAC LIMITED18.47%2 669
SCHLUMBERGER NV-0.52%92 610
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO7.52%37 860
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-15.47%36 187
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO30.23%16 244
TECHNIPFMC3.77%14 387
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.