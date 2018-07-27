Log in
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)
News

Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Supreme Federal Court Grants Favorable Injunction to Petrobras in the Process on Minimum Compensation per Level and Working Regime

07/27/2018 | 11:57pm CEST

Rio de Janeiro, July 27, 2018 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following up on the disclosure made on June 21, 2018, informs that the Supreme Federal Court has issued today a favorable injunction in the process regarding the review of the criteria for calculating the complement to the Minimum Compensation per Level and Working Regime (Remuneração Mínima por Nível e Regime - 'RMNR').

In practical terms, the injunction paralyses the proceeding nationwide of all processes related to the RMNR and suspend the effects of the unfavorable decision issued by the Superior Labor Court on June 21, 2018, avoiding any financial and economic impact on the results of the company until the final decision by the Supreme Federal Court.

Petrobras understands that this matter is still under discussion and that the decision of the Superior Labor Court could generate a distortion in the compensation policy of its employees, weakening the remuneration policy based on meritocracy and disrupting its Human Resources Policy. The company reaffirms that the RMNR improves the isonomy concept by respecting the compensation differences of each working regime and conditions.

Facts deemed relevant on the subject will be timely disclosed to the market.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 21:56:05 UTC
