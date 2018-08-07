Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Third Phase of the Temporary Diesel Price Subvention Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 03:21pm CEST

Rio de Janeiro, August 7, 2018 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, further to the material facts disclosed on 5/28/18, 6/1/18 and 6/8/2018, informs that its Board of Directors, after deliberation of the Executive Board and following internal governance for approval, approved in a meeting held yesterday the company's adhesion to the 3rd phase of the economic subvention program for the commercialization of diesel, established by Provisional Measures no. 838/2018 and no. 847/2018 and regulated by Decree no. 9,454, dated of August 1, 2018.

The Decree establishes the Program guidelines for the period between August 1 and December 31, 2018 (3rd phase) and defines six periods of subsidy calculation, the first of which from August 1 to August 30, 2018, restricting the subsidy to diesel for road use only.

For this first period, the same calculation and compensation conditions established in the 2nd phase of the Program were maintained, except for the reference price, which incorporated the residuals related to positive differences higher than R$ 0.30/liter and tax adjustments from previous periods. For the subsequent calculation periods, the reference price will be set by ANP, according to the criteria established in the abovementioned laws.

The company will continue the economic analysis of the subvention program for the subsequent periods.

As for the subsidy payment procedure, the Decree authorizes ANP to perform a simplified documentation check procedure by sampling, reducing the complexity in document confirmation when compared to the previous phases.

Facts deemed relevant on this issue will be timely disclosed to the market.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 13:20:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
03:21pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Third Phase of the Temporary Diesel Price Subven..
PU
08/06PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras approves payment of Interest on Capita..
PU
08/06PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Pre-payments of bank debts
PU
08/06PETROBRAS : Posts Profit in the First Half and Reduces Its Debt
AQ
08/04PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Workers' Party nominates imprisoned Lul..
AQ
08/03PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras posts profit in the first half and red..
PU
08/03PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Petrobras approves payment of Interest on Capita..
PU
08/02PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : OOS Gretha installs accommodation block on platf..
AQ
08/02PETROBRAS - SALE OF CONCESSIONS IN O : Start of the binding phase
AQ
08/02PETROBRAS : - Webcast 2Q18 Invitation
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/04Petrobras - Petroleo Brasileiro's (PBR) Management on Q2 2018 Results - Earni.. 
08/04Petrobras - Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/03Petrobras - Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. reports 1H results 
07/31Petrobras, Shell units among targets in Brazil price-fixing probe 
07/27SBM Offshore +14% after signing leniency deal with Brazil, Petrobras 
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 345 B
EBIT 2018 66 988 M
Net income 2018 34 366 M
Debt 2018 270 B
Yield 2018 3,63%
P/E ratio 2018 7,45
P/E ratio 2019 6,49
EV / Sales 2018 1,62x
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
Capitalization 291 B
Chart PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PET
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,0  BRL
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan de Souza Monteiro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS31.38%78 098
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL3.29%279 234
PETROCHINA COMPANY-6.06%194 811
TOTAL19.34%169 345
EQUINOR23.23%87 334
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%69 740
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.