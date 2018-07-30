Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Webcast 2Q18 Invitation

Petrobras announces that it will disclose its 2018 Second Quarter Results on Friday, August 3, 2018, before the opening of the market.

The company would like to invite investors and analysts for the conference call/webcast, with broadcast in Portuguese and simultaneous translation to English, as follow:

August 3, 2018 (Friday)

2:00 pm (Brasília)

1:00 pm (New York)

6:00 pm (London)

Portuguese +55 11 3127 4971 +55 11 3728 5971 Code: Petrobras Webcast : Click here English +1 929 378 3440 (USA) +1 516 300 1066 (USA) +44 20 3972 0813 (UK) + 44 20 3478 5282 (UK) Code: Petrobras Webcast : Click here

In case of doubt or access difficulties, please contact by phone +55 11 4003 1858 or via email [email protected]

Transcript, presentation and podcast will be available after the conference call/webcast at www.petrobras.com.br/ir