PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS (PETR4)
  News  
Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras : Webcast 2Q18 Invitation

07/30/2018 | 07:52pm CEST

Petrobras announces that it will disclose its 2018 Second Quarter Results on Friday, August 3, 2018, before the opening of the market.

The company would like to invite investors and analysts for the conference call/webcast, with broadcast in Portuguese and simultaneous translation to English, as follow:

August 3, 2018 (Friday)

2:00 pm (Brasília)

1:00 pm (New York)

6:00 pm (London)

Portuguese

+55 11 3127 4971

+55 11 3728 5971

Code: Petrobras

Webcast: Click here

English

+1 929 378 3440 (USA)

+1 516 300 1066 (USA)

+44 20 3972 0813 (UK)

+ 44 20 3478 5282 (UK)

Code: Petrobras

Webcast: Click here

In case of doubt or access difficulties, please contact by phone +55 11 4003 1858 or via email [email protected]

Transcript, presentation and podcast will be available after the conference call/webcast at www.petrobras.com.br/ir

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 17:51:03 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 347 B
EBIT 2018 66 644 M
Net income 2018 34 366 M
Debt 2018 270 B
Yield 2018 3,87%
P/E ratio 2018 7,00
P/E ratio 2019 6,09
EV / Sales 2018 1,55x
EV / Sales 2019 1,37x
Capitalization 267 B
Managers
NameTitle
Ivan de Souza Monteiro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho Chairman
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Moro Chief Engineering & Technology Officer
Hugo Repsold Chief Technology & Production Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS20.80%72 031
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL5.43%284 617
PETROCHINA COMPANY-6.30%196 024
TOTAL19.45%167 483
EQUINOR21.69%85 858
ENI17.39%69 107
