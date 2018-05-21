Log in
PETRONAS CHEMICALS BHD : 1Q Net Profit Down 17.8% On-Year but Beat Expectations

05/21/2018 | 08:17am CEST

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR--Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd. (5183.KU) said on Monday that its first-quarter net profit dropped 17.8% from a year ago, but the result beat forecasts as revenue improved.

The chemical-processing arm of Malaysia's national oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd., or Petronas, posted a net profit of 1.07 billion ringgit ($267.8 million), compared with MYR1.29 billion a year ago, according to a stock-exchange filing. The result beat the mean estimate of MYR248.31 million in an Eikon poll.

The drop in net profit from a year ago was partly due to the strengthening of ringgit against the U.S dollar and the impact of foreign exchange losses.

Revenue climbed 5.5% to MYR4.95 billion during the quarter from MYR4.69 billion a year ago, primarily driven by higher sales volumes and product prices, the company said.

Petronas Chemicals said it foresees the olefins and derivatives market will be stable in the near term, drawing support from ample supply availability, on the back of healthy downstream demand and firm feedstock prices.

Nevertheless, the company expects the fertilizer segment to soften because it is the end of the purchasing season for key markets and high inventory level in Southeast Asia.

Methanol prices are also expected to soften in the near term owing to lackluster downstream demand from derivatives and methanol-to-olefins, compounded by sufficient supply within Southeast Asia and North East Asia, it added.

Shares of Petronas Chemicals were recently 0.2% higher at MYR8.71, prior to the earnings release, underperforming the local benchmark stock index's 0.4% rise.

-- Write to Yantoultra Ngui at [email protected]

