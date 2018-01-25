Log in
PETRONEFT RESOURCES PLC (PTR)
End-of-day quote  - 01/24
0.02 EUR   0.00%
08:09a PETRONEFT RESOU : Quarterly Production Update
01/17 PETRONEFT RESOU : Financing Update
2017 PETRONEFT RESOU : Q3 & October 2017 Production Data
PetroNeft Resources : Quarterly Production Update

01/25/2018 | 08:09am CET

25 January 2018

PetroNeft Resources plc

('PetroNeft' or the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Quarterly Production Update

PetroNeft (AIM: PTR) an oil & gas exploration and production company, operating in the Tomsk Oblast, Russian Federation, and 50% owner and operator of Licences 61 and 67, provides an update on oil production at Licence 61 in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Licence 61 Gross Production

Q4-2017

Q3-2017

Q2-2017

Q1-2017

FY 2017

FY 2016

FY 2015

Total gross production

198,708

192,956

200,208

224,604

816,476

990,887

737,655

Gross bopd

2,160

2,097

2,200

2,496

2,237

2,707

2,021

PetroNeft 50% share bopd

1,080

1,049

1,100

1,248

1,118

1,354

1,010

Winter production from Sibkrayevskoye oil field commenced in mid December 2017 and therefore will primarily impact Q1-2018 production. Production in 2017 has benefited from the continuing good performance of the Arbuzovskoye Pad 2 horizontal wells.

The production for the first quarter of 2018 will be announced in April 2018.

For further information, contact:

Dennis Francis, CEO, PetroNeft Resources plc

+1 713 988 2500

Paul Dowling, CFO, PetroNeft Resources plc

+353 1 647 0280

John Frain/Brian Garrahy, Davy (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

+353 1 679 6363

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 207 523 8000

Joe Heron / Douglas Keatinge, Murray

+353 1 498 0300

The information contained in this announcement has been reviewed and verified by Mr. Dennis Francis, Director and Chief Executive Officer of PetroNeft, for the purposes of the Guidance Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies issued by the London Stock Exchange in June 2009. Mr. Francis holds a B.S. Degree in Geophysical Engineering and a M.S. Degree in Geology from the Colorado School of Mines. He has also graduated from the Harvard University Program for Management Development. He is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the Society of Exploration Geophysicists. He has over 40 years' experience in oil and gas exploration and development.

Petroneft Resources plc published this content on 25 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2018 07:09:14 UTC.

