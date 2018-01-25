PetroNeft Resources : Quarterly Production Update

25 January 2018

PetroNeft Resources plc

('PetroNeft' or the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Quarterly Production Update

PetroNeft (AIM: PTR) an oil & gas exploration and production company, operating in the Tomsk Oblast, Russian Federation, and 50% owner and operator of Licences 61 and 67, provides an update on oil production at Licence 61 in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Licence 61 Gross Production Q4-2017 Q3-2017 Q2-2017 Q1-2017 FY 2017 FY 2016 FY 2015 Total gross production 198,708 192,956 200,208 224,604 816,476 990,887 737,655 Gross bopd 2,160 2,097 2,200 2,496 2,237 2,707 2,021 PetroNeft 50% share bopd 1,080 1,049 1,100 1,248 1,118 1,354 1,010

Winter production from Sibkrayevskoye oil field commenced in mid December 2017 and therefore will primarily impact Q1-2018 production. Production in 2017 has benefited from the continuing good performance of the Arbuzovskoye Pad 2 horizontal wells.

The production for the first quarter of 2018 will be announced in April 2018.

The information contained in this announcement has been reviewed and verified by Mr. Dennis Francis, Director and Chief Executive Officer of PetroNeft, for the purposes of the Guidance Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies issued by the London Stock Exchange in June 2009. Mr. Francis holds a B.S. Degree in Geophysical Engineering and a M.S. Degree in Geology from the Colorado School of Mines. He has also graduated from the Harvard University Program for Management Development. He is a member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists and the Society of Exploration Geophysicists. He has over 40 years' experience in oil and gas exploration and development.